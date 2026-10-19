‘I can’t believe this is happening’ Emmerdale fans spot sickening twist as Tom King’s return story kicks off

Emmerdale spoilers ahead for the episode featuring Tom King. Although the episode is yet to air on TV, fans can already watch it on ITVX and YouTube.

Belle Dingle gets the news she has been dreading, and it leaves her struggling to cope today.

When a victim liaison officer turns up at the house, everyone initially assumes the visit is about Matty, and explain that he has moved out.

But the officer has come to see Belle, and the moment she discovers why, her world comes crashing down.

Belle gets terrible news about Tom (Credit: ITV)

Belle gets awful news

Belle is horrified to learn that her abusive ex, who subjected her to horrendous physical and psychological abuse, is being released in the coming weeks.

She isn’t given an exact date for Tom’s release, but the news hits her hard. The officer reassures Belle that Tom will have strict licence conditions and won’t be allowed near her. However, it is all too much for Belle, and she races out.

Kammy worries about Belle and wants to go after her, but Lydia suggests he give her some space.

However, when Belle goes to the cafe to think, she gets more bad news.

Abuser Tom King is set to return (Credit: ITV)

Charles has news about Tom in Emmerdale

As she tells Nicola about Tom’s release, Charles overhears their conversation. He admits he has seen Tom as a prison chaplain and that he seems to be trying to turn his life around.

He tells Belle that Tom has shown remorse for what he put her through. But Belle is adamant this is more of Tom’s mind games, and he won’t have changed at all.

Charles unintentionally upsets Belle as Tom gets under her skin once again, and Nicola is left to pick up the pieces.

Later, Belle confides in Kammy about what Tom put her through. He reassures her that he will be her own personal bodyguard… but will it be enough to stop Tom in his tracks?

As Belle’s mental health spirals, she tells Kammy that she needs to know once and for all what Tom’s intentions are. She announces she’s going to go and visit him in jail… but surely this will only spell trouble?

Charles has more news for Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans share their theories about Tom King

However, fans think that Charles’s scene with Belle today spells bad news for Tom’s return. They are convinced that Tom is using the vicar as a way to manipulate Belle into thinking he has changed. Some even think Tom might live with Charles when he is released.

“Why have I got a horrible feeling that Charles’s house will be Tom’s ‘verified address’ when he gets out?” worried one fan on X.

Another viewer added: “I thought the same. I bet Tom will be living with Charles when he’s released.”

A third Emmerdale fan thinks Tom is using Charles’s kind nature against him: “Watch out, Charles! Tom is manipulating him as well as Belle. This is a horror show waiting to happen.”

One final fan was more positive about the villain’s imminent return. “As much as I hated Tom, the actor played the part brilliantly. I’m glad he’s coming back into the soap!”

With Belle determined to confront Tom and fans already questioning his motives, his return looks set to cause more anguish. Will Charles realise what’s going on? And can Belle protect herself from her abusive ex?

Read more: 13 Emmerdale spoilers for this week: Tom King release leaves Belle terrified as Rhona issues chilling warning