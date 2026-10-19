Ray Quinn says ‘it’s still very raw’ as he opens up about son’s stillbirth on GMB

Ray Quinn and his wife Emily hope to help other grieving parents after speaking publicly about the stillbirth of their son.

They discussed their grief on Good Morning Britain on Monday, October 19, following their son’s stillbirth in August.

Rio was born sleeping on August 20, 2026, as the couple recently shared on social media.

Ray said fathers who had experienced similar losses had contacted him after the couple opened up. Some told him that hearing his experience had helped them feel less alone.

Their earlier announcement also drew messages of support from followers.

Ray Quinn and his wife Emily opened up about losing their son on GMB on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Ray Quinn discusses grief after stillbirth of baby son

The couple spoke about wanting to honour Rio’s life while raising awareness of the support available.

Ray said: “It’s a process. It’s still very raw.”

Ray and Emily, who also have a young daughter, had been expecting their baby in December. They explained that they discovered his heart had stopped six months into the pregnancy.

Emily recalled noticing she had not felt movements for several days while they were renovating their home. A scan then confirmed the devastating news.

“Our whole world just stopped. It was one of the worst weeks of our lives,” Emily said.

She also described how emotional it felt to return to the renovation after Rio’s birth.

Ray first became known as Anthony Murray in Brookside. He later finished second to Leona Lewis on The X Factor in 2006 and won Dancing on Ice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAY QUINN (@rayquinn_uk)

Ray and Emily praise Honeysuckle bereavement support

The couple praised the Honeysuckle bereavement team and charities which helped them following their loss.

Ray recalled how a conversation about the support available helped him see things differently. He described being offered activities including football and a choir. He could also wear his son’s name on the back of his football shirt.

Emily said the care had made them feel supported at their most difficult time.

Ray said: “Keep talking about it, that’s the healing process.”

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The couple have also discussed their loss on their YouTube channel, The Quinns.

They said filming the episode had been difficult. Sharing their experience publicly was not a decision they had taken lightly, but they hoped it could help others.

In their social media announcement, they also thanked those who helped them create lasting memories with Rio.

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