‘She knows I know’: Vogue Williams reveals desire to confront woman who slept with her cheating ex

Vogue Williams says she still encounters a woman she claims slept with a former partner while they were together.

Speaking on My Therapist Ghosted Me, she admitted those meetings sometimes leave her tempted to say something.

However, the presenter, 41, described talking herself out of a confrontation rather than acting on that impulse.

“But then I’m like I don’t really care,” she admitted.

She did not identify either her former partner or the woman during the conversation with co-host Joanne McNally.

Vogue opened up about ex that cheated on her (Credit: YouTube)

Vogue Williams describes awkward encounters with unnamed woman

On the podcast, Vogue explained that she sometimes encounters the woman at events.

“I see a girl sometimes that slept with an ex-partner of mine. And I see her at events sometimes,” she said.

“And she knows I know, you know what I mean? Sometimes I get it in me to be like I’d love to say something,” Vogue continued.

Vogue then described the question she had imagined putting to the woman: “Would you like it if your partner did that to you now? I know exactly what you did.”

But she presented this as something she considers saying, not a confrontation that has taken place.

Joanne questioned whether raising it would achieve anything.

Vogue recently had a fourth children with husband Spencer Matthews (Credit: YouTube)

Vogue Williams on marriage and her romantic past

Vogue is now married to Spencer Matthews, and the couple have been married for eight years.

The presenter is a mother of four. She has recently spoken about criticism surrounding life with her youngest son.

Vogue previously discussed her marriage to Westlife singer Brian McFadden in her memoir, Big Mouth. She recalled feeling nervous on her wedding day and believing the marriage was a mistake.

She said she eventually ended the relationship. However, she did not identify the former partner involved in her latest podcast account.

In a separate interview, Vogue addressed complaints about taking her newborn out soon after his birth. She said one person had accused her of breaking maternity laws, prompting her to challenge the claim.

Vogue rejected that accusation and pointed out that she was in her bedroom with her baby at the time.

She described answering the critic with a deliberately exaggerated agreement about how long mothers should remain at home. Her reply suggested women should stay home for at least one or two years after giving birth.

According to Vogue, the person subsequently deleted their comment.

Read more: Spencer Matthews receives wave of backlash after claiming ‘running a marathon is easy’: ‘So out of touch, it’s incredible’

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