Vogue Williams claps back at claim she broke ‘maternity law’ with baby son

Vogue Williams has hit back at an online commenter who accused her of breaking a so-called “maternity law” with her baby son.

She addressed the criticism during this week’s My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with comedian Joanne McNally.

The Irish presenter has returned to some work commitments since welcoming her son, including co-hosting both podcasts.

Her newborn also made a brief appearance during the recorded conversation. That prompted Joanne to acknowledge him before Vogue explained the criticism.

Vogue Williams hit back at any suggestion she ‘broke maternity laws’ (Credit: YouTube / My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast)

Vogue Williams uses sarcasm after mum-shaming remark after welcoming son

Vogue said the comment appeared under another podcast she co-hosts with her sister Amber.

According to Vogue, the commenter claimed: “A mother should not be out with their baby at all from a month old.”

The post also mentioned a maternity law, Vogue said. She immediately rejected that assertion: “I was like, there’s no maternity law!”

Vogue also questioned the premise behind the criticism. The presenter said she was clearly sitting in her bedroom with the baby. That detail clashed with the suggestion that she was taking him out too soon.

Vogue chose a tongue-in-cheek answer rather than extending the disagreement. She told Joanne that she pretended to agree with the criticism.

She summarised her sarcastic answer: “Women should stay at home for at least one to two years with the baby after giving birth.”

Vogue described what happened next: “She deleted the comment.”

Joanne then shared her own view: “We all know — nobody polices new mothers better than women.”

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Vogue Williams says baby son was beside her during recording

Vogue’s son was present while she recorded My Therapist Ghosted Me with Joanne. Joanne greeted him playfully: “There’s the baby. Look at the baby. Forgot about him.”

Vogue was shown cuddling the newborn and lifting him towards the camera.

Vogue Williams welcomed fourth baby with Spencer Matthews

Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews welcomed their fourth child last month.

The couple chose Remy Valentine Matthews as their son’s full name. His arrival expanded their family alongside their three older children.

Vogue announced the news online after sharing a photograph of Remy sleeping in his cot.

Read more: Vogue Williams admits ’embarrassment’ as she makes confession about divorce from Brian McFadden: ‘This is the worst’

Other images showed the newborn surrounded by his siblings. She said he had arrived safely following the birth.

Vogue also described their home as filled with excitement, love and happiness after Remy’s arrival.

That joyful family update came before the online criticism about her movements and work.

Her latest podcast appearance instead placed the focus on the judgement faced by new mothers. Vogue’s response kept that message pointed but playful.

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