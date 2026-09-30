Vogue Williams has revealed she felt “so embarrassed” after her marriage to Brian McFadden ended when she was 30.

Speaking on the latest My Therapist Ghosted Me, she said the family life she wanted then seemed impossible.

A listener’s message about heartbreak prompted the presenter to revisit that difficult period. Her divorce from Brian McFadden left Vogue believing motherhood and another marriage were no longer ahead.

Vogue and former Westlife singer Brian were married from 2012 until 2017.

She told co-host Joanne McNally: “I was so embarrassed when the whole thing had happened. I just was like, ‘This is the worst.'”

Vogue Williams opened up about the embarrassment she felt getting a divorce (Credit: YouTube / My Therapist Ghosted Me)

Vogue Williams feared her family dream had ended after divorce from Brian McFadden

At the time, Vogue prepared herself for a very different future. She believed she would never have children or marry again.

Vogue said: “I was just going to have to like live a life of being single.”

The presenter said she eventually enjoyed being single, after becoming used to life in relationships. That adjustment took around three months, she added.

Her circumstances changed unexpectedly soon afterwards. In 2017, she met Spencer Matthews while filming Channel 4’s winter sports show The Jump.

They married in 2018. The couple now have four children, having welcomed their youngest baby boy earlier this month.

Vogue summed up that dramatic change during the podcast. She said: “Then I met somebody and now I’m sitting on this podcast breastfeeding my fourth child. So this could be you at 40.”

Her message showed how different life looked from the future she had feared at 30.

Vogue and former Westlife singer Brian were married from 2012 until 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vogue Williams previously described wedding anxiety

The podcast confession follows Vogue’s previous remarks about her wedding day to Brian.

In her autobiography Big Mouth, she described feeling deeply stressed and anxious that morning. She wrote that, deep down, she believed marrying him had been a mistake.

Vogue also acknowledged that the relationship was not entirely bad, recalling good times together. However, she said she had tried to make the marriage work after the wedding.

She said she ultimately ended it because continuing to try felt pointless.

Brian McFadden has also remarried

Brian’s life has changed too. He married former PE teacher and lifestyle blogger Danielle Parkinson during a Cornwall beach ceremony in July last year.

Read more: Vogue Williams shares adorable new photos of baby son as she ‘returns to work’ just weeks after birth

The couple share a daughter, born in 2021. Vogue, meanwhile, is now 40 and raising four children with Spencer.

Her latest comments offered the listener reassurance about how different life can look a decade later.

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