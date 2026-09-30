Kaye Adams is heading back to live radio with a one-off STV Radio show following BBC axe.

The Daily Mail reports she will reunite with veteran broadcaster Shereen Nanjiani for a special edition of Sunday Brunch.

The appearance comes seven months after the BBC confirmed Kaye’s departure from Radio Scotland. It also follows misconduct allegations from her BBC tenure, which Kaye has firmly denied.

The booking will be Kaye’s first significant live radio role since leaving the station after 15 years. A source told the Daily Mail that Kaye was thrilled about the offer after a difficult year.

“It has been a difficult year for Kaye, so she was thrilled when the offer came in,” they told the paper. For now, the STV Radio booking remains a one-off.

Kaye is returning to radio (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams reunites with Shereen Nanjiani

Kaye and Shereen will play favourite songs and discuss work, life and current events.

The reunion has deep roots. Kaye joined STV as a reporter in 1988 before moving into presenting roles. Her credits there included Scotland Today and discussion programme Scottish Women.

This show also returns Kaye and Shereen to the workplace where their friendship began. Kaye said STV held a special place in her heart and welcomed the reunion with her old friend.

She also joked Shereen could revisit Kaye’s accent from her arrival at STV 38 years ago.

Shereen said they had enjoyed choosing music and revisiting memories ahead of the broadcast. She added that listeners may hear embarrassing stories from their decades-long friendship.

The colleagues have not presented together for decades, making the reunion especially personal.

Kaye Adams addressed regret after BBC departure

Kaye discussed her BBC exit in August on Vanessa Feltz’s YouTube show, At Home With Vanessa. She said she had been very unhappy and wished she had made changes sooner.

“I should have left, but I was scared and I kicked myself for that,” Kaye said.

Her former BBC Radio Scotland programme, Mornings With, had been part of her working life for 15 years. The BBC removed Kaye from the programme in October 2025 after complaints about her conduct.

Those complaints included allegations concerning her treatment of colleagues and behaviour in the studio. Reports in February said the BBC upheld some allegations but dismissed others.

Kaye disputed the accusations in an Instagram statement.

“I am heartbroken that 15 years of hard work and dedication to BBC Scotland is being reduced to this.”

She also specifically denied using a misogynistic slur, berating an intern and throwing a pencil.

Kaye’s one-off show will air next month (Credit: ITV)

When Kaye returns to STV Radio

Although the radio date is limited to one show, Kaye remains visible elsewhere. She continues as a regular panellist on Loose Women, while also working in television and podcasting.

ITV has continued to support her following the BBC row, according to the Daily Mail.

A source described radio as Kaye’s passion and said she wanted a more regular role. Whether the STV Radio booking develops into further work remains uncertain.

The special edition of Sunday Brunch airs on Sunday, October 4 from 9am until noon.

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