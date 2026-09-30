DIY SOS fans ‘bawling within six minutes’ as Nick Knowles meets grieving widow Georgie

DIY SOS viewers were reaching for the tissues within minutes last night as Nick Knowles and his team arrived to help a grieving family.

Nick and his co stars were called in to help widow Georgie and her three children after a heartbreaking loss.

Georgie’s husband Chris died unexpectedly while they were still renovating their family home.

DIY SOS fans were in tears within minutes as Nick Knowles visited widow Georgie (Credit: BBC)

The family’s fixer upper had been left unfinished and unsafe, leaving Georgie facing the huge task of completing their home without her husband.

Fans admitted they were “bawling 6 minutes” into the episode as Georgie opened up about her heartbreak and devastating loss.

Nick Knowles helps Georgie and kids on DIY SOS

Viewers discovered that Chris was a skilled carpenter who had been renovating the family’s two bedroom Devon home before his sudden death.

The couple had moved between homes for almost ten years before buying the property the previous year. Georgie said they thought Chris’s practical skills meant they would have plenty of time to transform it together.

“We just thought we’d have a lifetime to do it up,” she told Nick.

She then remembered her husband as a father, saying: “He was the most hands-on dad. And then he died. It’s all taken away.”

The family’s two daughters had discovered their father unconscious upstairs. Georgie then tried to perform CPR despite never having done it before.

Georgie’s husband Chris died int their children’s bedroom (Credit: BBC)

During Nick’s visit, she showed him the room and explained why simply going back inside was so difficult for her.

She told him: “Yeah, this whole room, I hate it. I hate it. I absolutely hate it.”

Nick listened with his hand against his head as Georgie described what had happened.

The family’s heartbreaking story immediately affected viewers, with many admitting they were emotional before the transformation had even properly begun.

Writing on X, one viewer said: “#DIYSOS time, only just started and already emotional.”

Another added: “Thank you very much @DIYSOS. Think it’s a new record for me, bawling 6 minutes into the show.”

A third viewer wrote: “Ok, I’m 10 mins and already reaching for the tissue box.”

DIY SOS transforms Georgie’s Devon home

The DIY SOS team managed to complete the property in just eight days, turning the unfinished rooms into a practical family home.

The transformation included a bright living room, an open plan kitchen diner and extensive built in storage.

They also created a concealed fourth bedroom, giving the family valuable extra space within the compact property.

The team made sure Chris’s presence remained part of the home by keeping a special bed he had built for his seven year old daughter.

When Georgie finally returned to see the transformation, she was overwhelmed by what she saw.

“What a space. Beautiful… [Chris] would have loved it as well,” she said.

Georgie’s home was transformed by Nick and the DIY SOS team (Credit: BBC)

When is DIY SOS on next?

Georgie’s episode of DIY SOS aired on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, and is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The show will return with another emotional family transformation next week. Nick and the team will take on a brand new project at 8pm on BBC One on Tuesday October 6, 2026.

It looks like we will need to stock up on plenty more tissues!

Read more: Nick Knowles meets brave teen Nell in DIY SOS as she makes tragic admission about her late mum

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page