Brutal murder of Elle Edwards, 26, shot outside a pub on Christmas Eve at centre of C5 documentary

Murder Scene: The Incident Room is back with a new series, and its opening episode will revisit the devastating murder of Elle Edwards.

Elle, 26, was shot dead by a military grade machine gun while standing outside a pub on Christmas Eve in 2022.

The shocking killing triggered a huge police investigation as officers launched an urgent manhunt to find the person responsible.

Tim Edwards’ daughter Elle was shot dead on Christmas Eve (Credit: Channel 5)

Now, officers will reveal on Murder Scene: The Incident Room how forensic evidence, public appeals and CCTV footage helped crack the case.

Murder Scene: The Incident Room to revisit Elle Edwards’ killing

Elle Edwards was sitting on a raised flower bed outside the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey, Merseyside, on the evening of December 24, 2022.

Then, without warning, someone opened fire. Six people were hit, including dental nurse Elle, who tragically died at the scene.

Police immediately launched an investigation, but detectives could find no criminal connections in Elle’s life. This left them wondering whether she had even been the intended target.

With the gunman still at large, fear spread through the local community. Concerns about gun violence only added to the growing anxiety.

A public appeal quickly followed, bringing national attention to the case. Elle’s grieving father, Tim Edwards, also bravely stepped forward to demand justice for his daughter.

Murder Scene: The Incident Room’s first episode of the series, titled Shooting In Cold Blood, will reveal how the police investigation unfolded.

Murder Scene explores evidence in the Elle Edwards case

Detective Superintendent Paul Grounds will recall receiving news of the attack during the early hours of Christmas morning.

Viewers will see how officers spent thousands of hours reviewing CCTV footage over Christmas while carrying out painstaking forensic work.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grounds shares his memories of the case (Credit: Channel 5)

The recordings revealed a hooded person close to the scene. Investigators also traced a stolen car carrying false number plates.

The evidence pointed towards careful preparation before the shooting. But detectives still had two crucial questions to answer. Who was the intended target, and where was the murder weapon?

The investigation soon moved beyond Elle’s background, with officers turning their attention to the other victims and possible organised crime links.

This led detectives towards rival gangs and the tensions between them.

As the painstaking investigation unfolds, the devastating loss suffered by Elle and her family remains at the heart of the episode.

Elle’s grieving father Tim, who has gone on to campaign against knife and gun crime, will also share his story throughout.

When does Murder Scene: The Incident Room start?

The new series of Murder Scene: The Incident Room starts on Channel 5 this week. Episode one, Shooting In Cold Blood, starts at 8pm on Wednesday September 30, 2026.

Each episode of the documentary series will focus on an individual true crime case. Channel 5 has promised six “dramatic” episodes altogether.

The murder of Elle Edwards shocked the country, and now viewers will see how detectives fought to uncover the truth.

Read more: Will Mellor to meet Andrew Malkinson who was wrongly jailed for 17 years in hard-hitting documentary series

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