Katie Price reveals heartbreaking health symptom that has left her ‘hips out of shape’

Katie Price has revealed she is battling sciatica, which she believes stems from the foot injuries she suffered in 2020.

She shared the health update in an Instagram video on Monday while promoting products from her SupremeCBD range. The 48-year-old said the original accident changed her life and still causes problems six years later.

She has previously detailed ongoing foot pain and mobility problems following injuries.

Katie revealed she has sciatica (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price describes pain running down her leg

After reading a customer’s positive message about the oil, Katie said: “I can relate to this.”

She was responding to a customer who said CBD oil had helped as part of their own routine. Katie then described where she feels pain.

“So I have regular massage, because my hips are always a bit out of shape. And in the side where he does my bum, it’s the sciatica which goes down the leg,” she explained.

In the caption, Katie said hearing from others with similar symptoms made her feel less alone. She said the oil had joined her daily routine, especially on more difficult days.

The post was promotional and concerned products from her own SupremeCBD range.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price’s 2020 foot injury

In July 2020, Katie fell from a 25-foot wall while on holiday in Turkey and broke bones in both feet.

She underwent several operations afterwards and was unable to walk for six months. Despite that treatment, Katie says the damage continues to affect her.

She described the original injury as life-changing while connecting it to her current symptoms.

Sciatica happens when the sciatic nerve becomes irritated or compressed. The nerve runs from the lower back towards the feet.

Symptoms can include shooting pain, cramping sensations and difficulty walking. It often improves within four to six weeks, although some cases last longer.

Treatment can involve exercises, stretches, painkillers or physiotherapy, depending on a patient’s circumstances. In severe cases, specialists may consider injections or decompression surgery.

Katie Price awaits driving licence update

The health disclosure follows Katie’s recent update about regaining her driving licence after her latest six-month ban.

MailOnline reported that the latest disqualification was her seventh. It followed unanswered police letters concerning an 80mph speeding ticket.

Katie said the DVLA had sent an application form and she knows when she expects her licence. She remains excited about returning to the road.

However, she acknowledged that securing affordable insurance could be difficult.

“I don’t care what car I have,” she said, adding that she mainly wants to travel from A to B. Her priority is making everyday trips, including shopping and visiting her mum.

Read more: Princess Andre ‘forced to intervene’ as mum Katie Price ‘on the prowl’ for new boyfriend following Lee Andrews split: ‘She hates being single’

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