‘I nearly threw up’ EastEnders fans horrified as Amy’s grooming storyline takes a sickening turn

EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Amy. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Today’s EastEnders sees Craig Ingram tighten his grip on Amy Mitchell, as he manipulates her into believing she has to sleep with him to stop him from leaving Walford.

Craig has been manipulating Amy for weeks (Credit: BBC)

Amy’s grooming storyline

Although this is an ongoing grooming storyline for 17-year-old Amy, fans are shocked at how quickly things have escalated between the pair.

After discovering that her half-brother, Darnell, isn’t a stem cell match, Denise is at rock bottom. But when Denzel lets slip today about the bad news, Amy is upset that she has been kept in the dark. She lashes out at Denise, telling her she is fed up with being treated like a child.

Even when Denise tells her that she is thinking about giving up on her cancer treatment, Amy still makes the whole thing about her.

She tells Denise that she might be ill, but she has got Jack’s attention, revealing that she’s feeling neglected while Denise’s illness continues.

Amy told Denise she felt ignored (Credit: BBC)

Amy turns to Craig for support in EastEnders

Later, Amy lashes out at Avani when she tries to get her to open up. Instead, she heads straight to Craig for comfort.

For Craig, Amy’s vulnerability and Jack’s attention being elsewhere give him the perfect opportunity to play more games and win her trust.

Amy finds him after he has been sacked from the police force. But rather than admit he was dismissed for two counts of gross misconduct, Craig turns the situation around and paints himself as the victim.

He claims he was sacked for withholding evidence in Joel’s attack case, using the fact that Amy confided in him that she was responsible for attacking Joel.

Craig manipulates Amy into sleeping with him (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Amy falls for Craig’s charm

Feeling like it is her fault that he’s lost his job, Amy guiltily thanks Craig for keeping her name out of the investigation. Not realising it is all for his own gain, and absolutely not hers.

When Amy asks what he is going to do now, Craig lies that he might go travelling or move up north to be a security guard. Panicking that she is about to lose him, too, Amy begs him to stay.

Craig’s plan works like a charm, and later we see Amy at his flat, drinking wine.

As he tells her how beautiful she is, she laps up the attention. Meanwhile, she has left Denzel waiting for her outside Harry’s Barn, after promising to meet him for Nugget’s party.

At home, Denise feels awful about her argument with Amy. She calls her to apologise, feeling much more positive about her next round of chemo after a chat with Ash. But when Amy doesn’t answer, she leaves her a heartfelt voicemail.

Little do Denzel and Denise realise, Amy is at Craig’s place. And, she’s feeling pressured into sleeping with him so he doesn’t leave Walford.

EastEnders fans are shocked by how quickly things have happened between Amy and Craig (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans feel for Amy

Fans were sickened by the episode’s ending and took to social media to share their thoughts…

“An important storyline, but I actually can’t watch. Poor Amy,” said one fan on Reddit.

Another agreed: “That duff duff made me want to quit watching. I nearly threw up.”

While a third viewer added: “Craig is sickening, which means the plot is well done. Poor Amy. I love the focus on Amy and Denise’s relationship today.”

Other fans are now calling for Sean Slater, who raised Amy for a time believing she was his daughter, to return and save her.

“Sean, please hurry up and come back to save Amy ASAP,” said one fan.

Another agreed: “Incredibly uncomfortable watch. I really hope Sean is back ASAP to deal with Craig!”

Read more: 15 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nancy returns with a secret, Penny’s lies are under threat, and Ian is released from prison