Emmerdale spoilers next week: First look as Nicola discovers Jimmy’s secret as Charity is finally released

Nicola King finally finds out the truth about Jimmy in Emmerdale spoilers for next week as she struggles to face his funeral. But will she get his money before Sadie finds it?

Elsewhere, Charity comes home, but at what cost? And, Gabby is desperately in need of help – can she accept it?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Charity gets a surprise visitor (Credit: ITV)

1. Serena and Thea try to stop Sarah’s blackmail plot

Charity is thrown when Serena visits her in prison. She’s surprised that she wants to talk about Sarah.

Back in the village, Thea is determined to talk Sarah out of her blackmail plan, but Sarah is unmoved and won’t listen.

As Thea and Serena meet up, they realise they have no choice and Thea’s hand is soon forced. What will she do?

Sarah is not there to greet Charity in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

2. Charity released, but will Sarah forgive in Emmerdale spoilers?

Shocked Charity can’t believe it when a prison guard tells her she is going home. The family are there to meet her, but Charity is nervous when Sarah doesn’t show up.

At the pub, Charity approaches Sarah and asks for a word in the backroom. Everyone gathered waits with bated breath, wondering what will happen. Can Sarah forgive Charity for the betrayal? And can Charity forgive Sarah?

Laurel wants to help Gabby (Credit: ITV)

3. Manpreet urges Laurel to help Gabby

Manpreet tells Liam her concerns about Gabby having orthorexia. She talks to Laurel about Gabby’s social media posts and although Manpreet can’t break patient confidentiality, she urges Laurel to look for herself.

Gabby has a panic attack in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. Gabby collapses

Laurel tries to find Gabby, but isn’t able to locate her. It’s because Gabby is having a complete panic attack on the floor behind the counter at the Hide.

Laurel is horrified when she finds Gabby on the floor, but as she tries to establish what brought on the panic attack, Gabby suddenly collapses, so Laurel calls an ambulance.

Gabby knows this has gone too far (Credit: ITV)

5. Will Gabby accept help in Emmerdale spoilers?

At the hospital, Gabby gives Manpreet permission to tell Laurel about the orthorexia. Gabby is emotional, but seems ready to accept she needs help.

Laurel and Manpreet vow to support her. Billy hears what’s happened and he feels terrible for not spotting the signs earlier.

However, Dotty has also seen some of Gabby’s social media posts, what effect will they have on her?

Nicola eventually has the courage to stand up at the service (Credit: ITV)

6. Jimmy’s funeral proves too much for Nicola

Broken by her husband’s apparent betrayal, Nicola asks Charles to deliver the eulogy as she can’t face it.

But as the villagers gather in the church, including Sadie in a front row seat, Nicola can’t bear to listen to Charles’ impersonal speech. She stops him and decides to speak up herself. What will she say?

Tricky Sadie knows her lie is nearly up (Credit: ITV)

7. Sadie tries to destroy the evidence in Emmerdale spoilers

Sadie is horrified to discover Nicola has found voice messages on Jimmy’s laptop. She tells Robert and he insists she must deal with it. Sadie tries to sneak in and delete them, but Rodney catches her and she’s forced to cover her tracks.

8. Nicola finally listens to the voice messages

Before the funeral gets underway, Carl is upset to have lost the presentation he made for his dad, so Nicola logs on to the laptop to help.

However, she finds the voice messages and Nicola and Laurel listen to them. Will she finally find out the truth?

Will Nicola and Rodney catch Sadie and Robert out? (Credit: ITV)

9. Who will find Jimmy’s missing money in Emmerdale spoilers?

Carl finds a mysterious key in Jimmy’s things from the scrapyard. It all comes together when Nicola gets a call from Hotten Golf Club and Manpreet recognises the key as the one for Jimmy’s locker thre.

Robert and Sadie are listening in and quickly rush to the club, sure Jimmy’s money is stashed there.

As they get to the locker room and try to break in, Nicola and Rodney arrive too. Forced to hide, will Robert and Sadie get the money? Or will it be Nicola who gets there first?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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