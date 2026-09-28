Emmerdale ITVX episode airs game-changing blunder in Sadie’s comeback storyline

Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Sadie. The episode hasn’t aired on TV yet, but it’s already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Today’s Emmerdale sees Sadie take her hunt for Jimmy’s missing money up another notch after becoming convinced he hid it at the Depot.

Sadie goes snooping in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Sadie and Ruby bond

Fed up with waiting for Robert to do her dirty work, Sadie heads to the depot to search for the money. But while there, Ruby sees her and questions what she’s after.

Sadie pretends she’s there to buy some of Ruby’s wine, and admits that she is also looking for a friend. Ruby, who is looking remarkably well for someone buried alive only last week, is taken in by Sadie’s sob story, and the pair soon bond over a bottle of Pinot.

But when Ruby goes to get more wine, Sadie seizes the moment and searches the office. Soon she is turning it upside down, looking for the money. However, Caleb catches her and demands to know what is going on.

Sadie once again spins a story about wanting to find the money for Nicola and her ‘poor kids’ – and Ruby is totally hoodwinked by her new friend once again.

Desperate to escape Caleb and his questions, the pair head to the pub to continue their drinking. But Sadie isn’t keen on the wine, so they go to Ruby’s house to drink more of her stash there.

Sadie and Ruby bond over wine in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Sadie slips up

With more than a few glasses under their belt, Sadie and Ruby start talking about the men in their lives.

Sadie spills the beans about a romance she had with someone called Frederico. She explains that he took her to New York for Christmas, and they stayed in a fancy hotel, leaving Ruby jealous. But when Sadie then lets slip that this romance only happened last year, Ruby’s confused.

Before Ruby can grill Sadie on how she was seeing Frederico last Christmas when she was meant to be with Jimmy, Sadie passes out on the sofa.

Has Sadie just accidentally revealed that her romance with Jimmy is a lie?

Or will she somehow come up with another one of her elaborate stories and talk her way out of trouble?

Read more: Emma Atkins has revealed exactly how Mack will leave Emmerdale as Lawrence Robb begins his Strictly stint