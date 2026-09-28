‘Reason’ peace talks between Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate ‘failed’ revealed

Fresh claims suggest clear-air talks involving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Catherine ended in disaster.

Mirror royal editor Russell Myers details the alleged meeting in William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story. His account says a private 2018 discussion failed to settle reported concerns about royal staff.

Prince Harry and Meghan have since returned to the UK with their children, but old divisions remain painfully visible. The couple appear settled in Britain, while their relationship with William and Catherine remains deeply strained.

That makes the disputed 2018 encounter newly significant. It offers a glimpse of how friction allegedly took hold well before the Sussexes left royal duties.

Kate and William had concerns (Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry and Meghan faced reported staff concerns

Myers claims difficulties emerged during preparations for Harry and Meghan’s Windsor wedding in May 2018. He alleges William became worried about mounting pressure on staff and the atmosphere within the shared household. The author also says William apologised for his brother’s conduct on more than one occasion.

According to the book, William and Catherine invited the Sussexes to their home two months after the wedding. The July meeting was intended to address staff treatment and tensions surrounding several departures, Myers claims. However, his account says Harry and Meghan did not accept responsibility for the alleged problems.

One source quoted by Myers described constant complaints and an exhausting working environment. Another claimed some employees needed time away or felt unwilling to attend engagements with the couple.

Meghan and Harry had peace talks with the Waleses (Credit: Photo by Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry rejected allegations about Meghan

Harry has strongly rejected claims that Meghan mistreated people around her. In Spare, he said he never heard her speak badly to anyone.

He added: “On the contrary, I watched her redouble her efforts to spread kindness.”

That account directly challenges the picture described by Myers’ sources.

Separate allegations in the book concern events before the wedding. Myers recounts a reported disagreement between Harry and the late Queen over who would conduct the ceremony. He says William later confronted his brother after learning about that alleged exchange.

The couple are back in the UK (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan settle back into UK life

The Sussexes’ daily life now looks markedly different from the period described in the book. Meghan recently shared an Instagram video showing the family’s first weeks back in Britain. It included woodland walks, fishing and other quiet moments with their children.

Harry has also returned to public charity engagements, including an appearance at the WellChild Awards. Yet those visible signs of stability have not been matched by any confirmed family reconciliation. Their relationship with William and Catherine is still believed to be deeply fractured.

The four were once presented as a new generation of leading royals. Years of allegations, interviews and competing accounts have since shaped the public picture of their fallout.

For now, the 2018 meeting remains another disputed chapter in a rift that shows no clear resolution.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace and the Sussexes’ representatives for comment.

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