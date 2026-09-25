Prince Harry has reflected on Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth and King Charles during a major New York travel summit in the US.

The Duke of Sussex addressed the Skift Global Forum on Wednesday September 23, PEOPLE reports.

His remarks connected family memories with concern for destinations facing environmental pressure. The address extended Harry’s long-running sustainable travel work through Travalyst, which he founded in 2019.

Prince Harry recently returned to the US to give speeches (Credit: Photo by Janet Mayer/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry recalls Botswana after Princess Diana’s death

Harry placed Botswana at the heart of his remarks, recalling his first visit after Diana’s death in August 1997.

His comments brought a personal element to an otherwise industry-focused appearance.

“I first travelled there shortly after my mother’s death,” he said.

Over subsequent years, he came to view the Okavango as a living system sustaining wildlife, communities and livelihoods.

He added that destinations are homes, rather than simply places for other people to visit. That point underpinned his wider message about protecting local communities and the environment.

Queen Elizabeth shaped Prince Harry’s global outlook

Harry also looked back on trips associated with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Laughing, he described being “sent by my grandmother” during journeys across the world. He said that exposure opened his eyes to conservation and a shared global community.

Harry then recalled meeting a six-year-old child in the Caribbean more than a decade ago. The child told him Harry’s country had contributed to suffering in theirs.

Harry said the exchange stayed with him, describing its message as “profound”.

King Charles was mentioned in Harry’s speech (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles cited in Prince Harry’s environmental warning

The duke then referred to his father while discussing environmental threats confronting destinations worldwide.

Warnings had existed for decades, Harry argued. He added bluntly: “The warnings have been repeated by everyone from my father, to global scientists. And yet here we are.”

The message matched Travalyst’s stated aim of encouraging more responsible tourism across the global industry.

Harry founded the non-profit organisation in 2019 and remains its founder and patron.

The annual forum brought travel leaders and innovators together at New York’s North Javits Center. Its programme focused on strategies expected to shape the industry’s next chapter.

Prince Harry’s US trip includes AI warning

Earlier that day, Harry appeared at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting.

He warned leaders about technology’s possible dangers for children, speaking from his perspective as a father.

His remarks focused on artificial intelligence moving beyond attention and into users’ relationships. He urged decision-makers not to wait another decade before responding to those risks.

The trip marked Harry’s fourth public appearance within a week. His schedule included Invictus events in London and Birmingham, followed by Monday’s WellChild Awards.

Read more: Prince Harry gives adorable comment on Princess Lilibet as he reveals two things she ‘loves’

In Birmingham, he played pickleball with veterans and met 200 students. Meghan Markle later shared WellChild footage on Instagram in support of her husband.

The family has established a new base in Britain while retaining its Montecito home. It’s believed they are staying in the UK for an extended period.

At the summit, Harry kept his focus on how travel can better protect places and people.

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