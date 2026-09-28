Martin Lewis reveals concerns for 13-year-old daughter as he details row with train passenger following ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Martin Lewis has sparked debate after challenging passengers over loud phone audio during a packed family train journey.

The Money Saving Expert founder shared the encounter on Instagram after travelling with his 13-year-old daughter on Sunday.

He alleged that a couple across the aisle were playing videos at full volume. His account drew support from his followers.

Martin opened up about confronting a train passanger (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis questions train noise etiquette

Martin said he initially stayed quiet as videos played inside the carriage. The situation changed when the woman began watching a documentary about serial killers, according to his post.

He said he politely asked her to lower the volume, describing the content as “not appropriate”.

According to Martin, she answered that his daughter had probably heard worse at school.

He replied that this was not her decision, then repeated his request for less noise. He said the woman responded: “It’s a public train for Heaven’s sake.”

Martin wrote: “For me that’s exactly why it is antisocial (and what headphones were invented for).”

He then asked followers whether his expectations were out of step with current public behaviour.

The encounter ended without further confrontation. Martin said she lowered the volume and everyone left the matter there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Lewis (@martinlewismse)

Sharron Davies and Amy Macdonald back Martin Lewis

The replies cited in Martin’s exchange largely supported his decision to intervene.

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies wrote: “The general lack of consideration for others in public spaces is abysmal.”

Scottish singer Amy Macdonald also said the woman was wrong. She described the behaviour as self-centred and said Martin had shown more patience than she would.

Other users connected the incident to noisy phone calls in cafés and feet placed on train seats.

One commenter also claimed the problem crossed age groups, rather than being confined to younger passengers.

What train rules say about noisy devices

Existing railway byelaws restrict device noise without permission when it annoys other passengers.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said strict rules already cover antisocial conduct on public transport.

The spokesperson added that fines can reach £1,000.

The Liberal Democrats previously called for a specific ban on loud phone music and videos. Their proposal covered trains and buses in England.

Martin did not report any formal action following the exchange.

Read more: Gemma Collins’ stalking ordeal update after ‘female stalker’ left reality star ‘terrified in her own home’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!