Earl Spencer reveals Prince Harry’s ‘true involvement’ in bombshell new book

Prince Harry had no involvement in creating his uncle’s new memoir about Princess Diana, Earl Spencer has revealed.

Charles Spencer made the revelation during an interview on CBS Mornings today (Monday, September 28). He said Harry only learned about Swan Song: Diana, My Sister shortly before its public release.

Earl Spencer has revealed the truth about Harry’s involvement in the book (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Charles Spencer kept Prince Harry unaware of memoir

Once informed, Harry allegedly asked: “Is there anything in there that would be embarrassing to me?” Charles insisted he had not violated his nephew’s privacy. He also said Harry was “completely fine” about it.

Harry had already avoided questions about Earl Spencer’s book during a recent public appearance. Neither he nor Prince William has publicly endorsed or criticised the memoir.

Only Charles, his wife Cat Jarman and the publishers knew about the project initially. The wider family learned shortly before release, he added.

“I didn’t tell any of the family until just before it was released publicly,” Charles said.

This meant Harry knew nothing about the manuscript during his July stay at Althorp House. Charles said keeping it private stopped relatives from being seen as participants. That mattered especially in Harry’s case, he explained.

He has not asked Harry or William whether they approve of the book. In separate comments to People, Charles described how both brothers feature in his memoir.

He said they appear as two boys raised by an exceptional mother. The author maintained that neither brother’s privacy had been compromised.

ED! has contacted Prince Harry’s representatives for comment.

Harry’s reaction to the book has been revealed (Credit: Janet Mayer/Shutterstock)

Earl Spencer challenges King Charles’ denial

Swan Song: Diana, My Sister also contains Earl Spencer’s disputed recollection of a call after Diana’s death. He alleged the then Prince of Wales appeared elated after the fatal crash in August 1997.

He further claimed King Charles said Diana would soon be forgotten. King Charles has disputed Earl Spencer’s recollection, citing the ways intense grief can affect memory.

During CBS Mornings, Earl Spencer rejected any suggestion that his memory was unreliable. He described the denial as gaslighting and insisted his mind and memory were sound.

He also said he had shared the account with others at the time. That included US broadcaster Barbara Walters, according to Earl Spencer.

Prince Harry documentary talks reported

Meanwhile, Harry is reportedly discussing a documentary about Diana.

The proposed film would mark the 30th anniversary of her death, the outlet claimed.

It also reported that Harry wants Earl Spencer to take part. The reported project remains separate from Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

Read more: Prince William and Harry could be ‘horrified’ over Earl Spencer book

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