Nick Knowles shares wife Katie’s latest health setback as he takes step back from TV

Nick Knowles has revealed his wife Katie Dadzie’s hormone replacement therapy was not being properly absorbed.

Speaking on the Walking The Dog podcast, the DIY SOS presenter described the discovery as another difficult lesson during recovery.

Katie has undergone several operations after a hysterectomy, including emergency surgery and a later corrective procedure.

Katie had disclosed her hysterectomy after years of pain, before further complications emerged during recovery.

Nick’s wife Katie has undergone several operations (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Nick Knowles explains wife Katie’s HRT setback

Nick said hot flushes, sweating and sun exposure had prevented Katie’s HRT from being absorbed properly through her skin.

Nick explained the shortfall: “So she was only getting a tiny percentage of what she needed, and actually that was a learning curve too. There’s so many things to learn.”

HRT commonly replaces falling oestrogen and progesterone levels during menopause. However, Nick said Katie’s treatment had not delivered the hormone levels she needed.

He also explained the sudden impact of surgery on her body.

Nick said Katie went from 36 into full medical menopause. He said there had been no perimenopause or gradual adjustment.

Nick then praised Katie’s response, saying: “She’s been extraordinary.”

The HRT issue follows a long and painful recovery, with several hospital visits since her operation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Knowles (@nickknowles)

Katie Dadzie’s emergency surgery and ongoing recovery

Katie had suffered chronic pain before receiving diagnoses of polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis and adenomyosis.

She underwent a hysterectomy shortly after the couple married at an Essex estate last June. The operation brought on a surgically induced menopause.

During her recovery, a cervical rupture led to an emergency operation. Katie then returned to hospital several times.

Her most recent visit came three months ago for corrective surgery. Katie previously called the rupture “the most terrifying day I’ve ever had”.

She described severe abdominal pain, breathing difficulties and bleeding before receiving emergency care. Her account also described being unable to walk or move.

Nick has reduced TV work to help care for Katie (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Nick Knowles reduces TV work to care for Katie

The health crisis has also reshaped Nick’s work plans.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden earlier this year, he said caring for Katie had become a priority.

Nick said he had been looking after his wife because she had endured a difficult period.

At that point, Katie was preparing for another operation. Nick also said he needed to step away while supporting her through treatment.

He subsequently announced he was stepping back from television while supporting Katie. The couple is now navigating the HRT problem alongside her continuing recovery.

Read more: Nick Knowles meets brave teen Nell in DIY SOS as she makes tragic admission about her late mum

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