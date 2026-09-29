Amanda Barrie makes heartbreaking confession about ‘fragile’ life at 91

Amanda Barrie has spoken candidly about losing friends while celebrating her 91st birthday.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Coronation Street favourite described a painful reality that has accompanied growing older.

“I’ve lost so many friends,” she said. “And I never delete people from my phone who’ve died. I’ve got a full phone.”

Amanda added that “life is a fragile little bird”.

The admission offers a poignant glimpse into the actress’ life as she reaches the milestone. She also described herself as fortunate to have reached 91 while remaining professionally active.

Her Coronation Street role as Alma Baldwin made Amanda one of the programme’s most recognisable stars. She arrived on the cobbles in 1981 and remained there for two decades.

Her final scenes aired in 2001, after Alma was diagnosed with cervical cancer. During those years, Alma married Mike Baldwin, played by Johnny Briggs.

Amanda opened up in an emotional new interview (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Amanda Barrie on Coronation Street’s lasting value

Amanda also reflected on why soap still matters beyond entertainment. She told The Mirror that Coronation Street helps bring people together.

For her, the programme offers a shared experience when modern life can feel increasingly isolated. Its power to connect households remains important more than 20 years after her departure.

Long before Weatherfield, Amanda established herself in British comedy during the 1960s. She appeared in several Carry On films and played Cleopatra in Carry On Cleo.

Her career now spans more than seven decades across film, television and theatre. Away from the cobbles, her television credits include Bad Girls, Benidorm and Casualty.

She also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. The reality show introduced another side of the veteran performer to viewers.

Amanda has had an incredible TV career (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Amanda Barrie keeps working into her 90s

Work has remained important throughout Amanda’s later years. She revisited her personal and professional story in her memoir, I’m Still Here.

Amanda also recently appeared in an Irn-Bru campaign marking the drink’s 125th anniversary. A London event for the campaign involved a distinctive orange scooter.

Away from acting, Amanda has spoken openly about her bisexuality and marriage to crime writer Hilary Bonner. The couple married in 2014 and continue to share a busy life.

She has also described the importance of staying curious when new opportunities appear. Amanda believes nerves should not prevent someone from trying unfamiliar work.

Reaching 91 has brought painful losses, as Amanda made clear. However, it has not ended her appetite for work or public life.

More than two decades after Alma’s exit, the character remains closely linked with her name. Her latest reflections place that enduring connection beside an honest account of ageing.

Read more: No Coronation Street tonight as soap schedule hit with more changes, here’s why and when it’s back

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