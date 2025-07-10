Coronation Street legend Amanda Barrie ‘returns’ to soap after 24 years – despite being killed off

Coronation Street and Alma Halliwell legend Amanda Barrie is ‘returning’ to the soap after over two decades away.

Alma was tragically killed off in 2001, but her legacy has continued over the years.

And, now, Amanda’s about to reunite with Corrie stars once more as she joins them for a very special event.

Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie ‘returns’ to soap

This autumn, a number of Coronation Street cast members will travel round multiple theatres in the UK for a special ‘An Audience with Coronation Street.’

This special event, hosted by Sharon Marshall, will give fans the chance to sit in front of their favourite soap icons as they spill the beans about life on the cobbles.

Amongst these soap actors, there will also be a few soap legends appearing at different shows.

This week, there has been confirmation of these names. William Roache and Barbara Knox are two of the legends, with the third being Amanda Barrie. Amanda will be a guest at the Sheffield and Glasgow tour dates.

Speaking to RadioTimes, Amanda shared: “Returning to celebrate Coronation Street is like stepping back into a cherished chapter of my life. Alma was a character I loved deeply, and I still hear from fans who remember her with such fondness.

“The show’s heart has always been its people, on screen and off, and I’m so looking forward to sharing those memories with the audiences who made it all so special.”

Amanda Barrie as Alma Halliwell in Coronation Street

Amanda appeared on Coronation Street as Alma Halliwell for 20 years, between 1981-2001.

Alma was the wife of Mike Baldwin for seven years, and friend to Audrey Roberts.

Sadly in 2001, Alma discovered that she had cervical cancer after a previous misdiagnosis – and it was terminal.

Alma didn’t want to die at the hospital and instead died at Audrey’s house, surrounded by loved ones Mike, Ken and Audrey.

