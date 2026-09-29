Sue Radford has firmly ruled out having another baby after losing three stone through major lifestyle changes.

In a new interview with the Mirror, the mother-of-22 said another arrival is not on the cards.

“No, definitely not now,” she said.

The current series of 22 Kids and Counting has followed her health and fitness transformation. That change began after Sue reached 50, which she said was a “turning point” for her. She said she reconsidered her eating habits, confidence and long-term health.

Sue, 51, and husband Noel, 55, now want to enjoy their growing family, including their 14 grandchildren.

Sue Radford revealed the secrets behind her weight loss (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue Radford says she won’t be having another baby

Sue explained that life with older children and grandchildren now feels rewarding in a different way.

“We’re definitely enjoying the kids getting older and it’s lovely being grandparents,” she said.

She also cherishes seeing children and grandchildren of similar ages develop close bonds.

The couple have been married for 34 years and share 22 children. They welcomed their first child when Sue was 14 and Noel was 18.

Now, they are enjoying the family’s next generation.

Sue Radford explains her three-stone weight loss

Sue began her healthier routine after looking back at holiday photographs. She no longer felt comfortable being pictured with her children and decided something needed to change.

Health also became an important concern. She wanted to remain well for her family and said the wider household now eats more healthily.

The TV star credited healthier food, gym visits and strong willpower for the three-stone loss. She cut back on chocolate, fizzy drinks and sugar, while moving away from junk food.

She said: “You want to be around for your kids as long as you possibly can, be as healthy as you can be for them. Doing it has been really good for the family as well because we eat more healthily, and we just do better now because we’re not eating junk food.”

Noel rejected suggestions that weight-loss jabs were involved. He said he’s “really proud of her”.

Noel Radford, seen here with Sue in series 3 of 22 Kids and Counting, said he’s proud of his wife (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue Radford brushes off negative comments

The transformation has brought fresh scrutiny alongside Sue’s renewed confidence. After sharing a photograph online, Sue received negative remarks about her appearance and clothing.

However, Sue said not everybody would support her. She said her confidence has returned, leaving her comfortable sharing photographs again.

Read more: 22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford supported after 16-year-old daughter undergoes major operation

Sue also described herself as much happier and proud that she maintained the changes. The process was difficult, especially at first.

However, Sue said changing her diet eventually reduced her interest in sugary treats.

For now, a 23rd baby is off the table, while family life remains her focus.

22 Kids and Counting airs Sundays at 8pm on Channel 5.

Do you enjoy watching 22 Kids and Counting? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.