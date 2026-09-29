Strictly star Will Best ‘secretly eyeing up Josh Widdicombe’s hosting gig’ amid viewer complaints

Will Best could have his sights set on Josh Widdicombe’s Strictly hosting role, according to a body language expert.

Judi James made the claim after analysing Will’s on-air interactions during the first live show. She shared her thoughts in an analysis for Paddy Power.

The speculation comes after Josh Widdicombe admitted feeling terrified before his first live show. During Saturday night’s programme, Josh also got involved in a physical gag with Will after the contestant’s dance.

Will is currently competing on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Judi James points to Will Best’s presenter gestures

James believes Will showed a number of behaviours linked to his established career as a presenter. Will currently hosts Big Brother while competing on Strictly alongside professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

She said: “Will seems to be suffering from FOMO: a fear of missing out on his job as a presenter. Dianne’s upright finger of authority during training appears used to keep him focused on her, but there are several signs to suggest that not only does he see himself in a presenter role but that he might secretly have his eyes on the spot currently taken by Josh.”

“As he took the judges’ feedback, Will put one hand out to place it on Emma’s shoulder as though he was the one working with her. He seemed to halt the gesture in mid-air, but it showed how close he naturally feels to that role at present. His non-verbal interruptions of the judges echoed this sense of being the presenter as he repeated ‘yeah yeah’ quickly to then say his own bit,” she then said.

James also pointed to an exchange where Josh approached Will to straighten his vest before briefly placing his hands over his chest. She said Will appeared to largely ignore the gag while continuing to engage with Emma and the judges.

James added: “He also looked straight into the camera later, which is really the move only a presenter would make.”

Josh has faced backlash (Credit: BBC)

‘What could possibly go wrong?’

Josh shares the hosting duties with Emma and Johannes Radebe, while Will is currently taking part as a celebrity contestant. Josh has received a mixed response since joining Emma and Johannes as part of the new presenting line-up.

Many viewers have taken issue with his presenting style on the programme. One viewer said on X last weekend: “Josh is completely out of his depth here.”

Another added: “I LOVE Emma as a host on @bbcstrictly but sorry Josh is just not right.”

Before stepping onto the live floor, he had already spoken about the pressure of taking on the role. Speaking to the BBC, Josh asked: “What could possibly go wrong?”

He went on to admit that plenty could go wrong, but said he expected the experience to be enjoyable and surreal. Josh also said he hoped the nerves would remain, as he felt the role should be excitingly daunting.

Read more: Tess Daly shows off incredible figure in swimsuit amid pleas for her to return to Strictly

Strictly continues on Saturday (October 3) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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