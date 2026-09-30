Josh Widdicombe is taking steps to rein in his phone use, revealing he is once again blocking distracting apps and cutting back on social media.

The new presenting team, made up of Josh, Johannes Radebe and Emma Willis have come under fire. However, the discussion about limiting social media was around Josh’s phone habits, not the viewer reaction to Strictly.

Candidly the TV host shared he had returned to using a screen-time blocking device, “the brick”, while speaking on the Parenting Hell podcast.

Josh Widdicombe blocks apps on his phone

In discussion with co-host Rob Beckett, he said: “I’m back on the brick. You’ve inspired me and I’m loving the brick again.”

Josh confessed people needed “the brick” to help them turn off their phones.

Previously, he shared his phone addiction. The comedians laughed about how little recent online content Josh consumes.

Rob joked that Josh had closed the gates on anything made after 2003.

Josh replied: “I pulled the drawbridge up at 2008 when I started stand up.”

Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe are the new Strictly hosts (Credit: BBC)

Verdict on the new Strictly hosts

It came days after Josh shared the limelight with Emma and Johannes on Strictly. They have big shoes to fill as the replacements for long-running Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The trio have already sparked a mixed reaction from the audience at home.

Some have questioned whether Josh, who has 14 years of live comedy television on Channel 4’s The Last Leg, is a good fit for Strictly. Others felt Josh would be better in the Clauditorium, where they felt his comedy would be well placed.

Viewers were unsure why three presenters were drafted in when previously two had done the job.

Josh and Emma took the place of where Tess would be. Being a comedian, Josh has been sharing his humour while Emma supports the contestants.

Read more: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse defends new hosts as she warns viewers

Taking the Claditorium where Claudia used to be, Johannes has been casually chatting to the celebrities and their dance partners after they have performed.

Josh Widdicombe making his debut on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

The first live show had fewer viewers than the launch, according to MailOnline. It was reported to be the first time this had happened in seven years.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday October 3, 2026.

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