Vogue Williams has shared new pictures of baby son Remy while gently returning to work after his arrival.

The presenter posted photographs on Instagram on Thursday. They showed her newborn joining her during several professional commitments.

She said she was not working at full capacity, but had completed a few jobs and recorded her podcasts. One image showed Remy in a patterned outfit, while Vogue wore a pink dress and held him closely.

The update follows the birth of Vogue and Spencer Matthews’ fourth baby on September 1.

Vogue, 40, wrote: “Bring your baby to work week!”

She said only selected jobs and podcast recordings were underway. She also described Remy as a “dreamboat” and is easy to bring along.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Spencer Matthews explains separate sleeping arrangement

Recently, Spencer has discussed how the couple are managing broken sleep since Remy’s birth.

Days after the arrival, he spoke on Jamie Laing’s NewlyParents podcast about using the spare room.

He has spoken about feeling lonely and sleeping separately from Vogue during their adjustment to parenting four children.

He said the arrangement aimed to stop both parents suffering broken sleep. That, he explained, could disrupt the wider family routine.

Spencer, 38, said work and childcare might leave the couple with an hour together each evening.

He said both were tired, so Vogue went to bed separately.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announced their baby son’s arrival earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I don’t really like sleeping separately to her,” he admitted.

He described the situation as fractured and linked the arrangement to the practical impact of disrupted sleep.

The couple are also parents to Theodore, Gigi and Otto. Spencer said life now centres on their children.

Vogue’s latest post shows how Remy is already accompanying her through a careful, partial return to work.

Vogue Williams has said she’s returned to some jobs after giving birth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vogue and Spencer welcome fourth baby

Vogue and Spencer announced Remy’s arrival on September 1.

Alongside photos of the tot, Vogue gushed: “Our beautiful baby boy has arrived safely… The house is bursting with excitement, love and happiness and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

Read more: Vogue Williams, 40, looks insane as she shows off abs three weeks after giving birth to fourth child

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