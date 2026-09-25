Katie Price is reportedly preparing to find a new boyfriend, with a 23-year-old said to be among her prospects.

Closer says a source claims the 48-year-old already has several possible dates arranged.

The claim comes days after Katie Price discussed her split from Lee Andrews during an emotional Good Morning Britain interview.

Katie is reportedly planning to date again after Lee Andrews split (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price ‘likes a trophy boyfriend’

The source claimed relatives want Katie to remain single, rather than begin another relationship immediately.

Her eldest children, Junior, 22, and Princess, 18, were said to be especially worried. The insider claimed they had “begged Katie not to date guys their age or younger”.

Closer also claimed friends fear her current defiance may lead to another fast-moving romance.

“Katie likes a trophy boyfriend and has vowed she will get married again one day. She knows what people are saying, and those close to her want her to stay single and not date so soon, but that’s not how she’s put together,” they said.

Yet the same source portrayed Katie as embracing her freedom and enjoying attention from younger men.

“She likes a chase and being chased. It’s like a drug to her, she loves it. And she’s happier with younger men. She prefers their energy and no baggage. She says she brings the baggage and they bring the fun and excitement she needs. In fact, she’s already got a line-up of dates and one of them is 23,” the source claimed.

However, Katie has not directly confirmed that any date with the 23-year-old will happen.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment

Katie explains Lee Andrews split

Katie met Lee on social media in January, with the pair marrying just weeks later.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she described the marriage as embarrassing and said she had come to her senses.

Katie alleged Lee had repeatedly misled her about his life. He had claimed he studied at Cambridge University and was kidnapped earlier this year.

Katie said his claim to hold £37 million in bitcoin proved decisive. After consulting crypto experts, Katie said the wallet contained around £2.22.

“He hasn’t scammed me for money, but I feel he has scammed me,” she said.

She also said she still loved the man she believed she met, but could no longer accept the situation.

Lee said, through a voice note played on GMB, that separation was the best outcome. The magazine reported that Lee remained in a Dubai prison over alleged unpaid debts.

Katie has also been supporting her unwell mum (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie is supporting mum Amy

The dating claims come while Katie is coping with her mother Amy’s serious illness.

Amy, 74, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017 and underwent a lung transplant in 2022.

Katie recently said Amy was in hospital and seriously unwell. In late-night Instagram posts, Katie pleaded with her mother to keep fighting.

Closer’s source claimed Amy wants Katie to pause dating and focus on herself. The source also claimed Amy is concerned about another relationship with a much younger man.

Read more: Katie Price shares update on getting driving licence back months following seventh ban

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you.