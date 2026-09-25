Jessie J has shared a positive health update after her second cancer reconstruction surgery.

The singer, 38, returned to Instagram Stories on Thursday after arriving home. Jessie said: “So I just got home from my second surgery.”

She then confirmed the operation had gone well and told followers she was okay.

The post came after a short digital break, which Jessie announced earlier this month. She had planned the time offline around the procedure and her wider recovery.

Jessie shared a cancer surgery update (Credit: Instagram Story)

Jessie J put health and family first during break

Before the operation, Jessie set out why she needed time away from public posting. Her immediate priorities included rest, surgery and spending time with her child. She also wanted less phone use, allowing her to focus on life away from social media.

The decision followed a demanding two-year period across her life and work. Jessie said those years brought career success, personal change and moments she found difficult.

She said the period helped her understand herself and sharpened her priorities. The pace had also affected areas of her wellbeing which she had not given enough attention.

Jessie framed the pause as a chance to recover emotionally and physically. She wanted to “give my mind, body and heart a well needed hug”.

The singer said she was “not at my best but very far from my worst”. With work slowing, Jessie hoped to create more room for healing and her next chapter.

She also thanked people who had supported her and might notice the temporary absence.

Jessie announced her diagnosis in 2025 (Credit: ITV)

Jessie J’s breast cancer diagnosis and mastectomy

Jessie first announced in 2025 that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

The Price Tag hitmaker disclosed the news while explaining that she would undergo a mastectomy.

In May, Jessie announced she was cancer-free, 11 months after receiving her initial diagnosis. The milestone came before the reconstruction update shared this week.

Jessie had already named the second procedure when outlining her plans for time away. Her new post then confirmed that the planned operation had taken place.

Jessie shares news about sold-out show

Jessie also revealed that her upcoming show, An Evening With Jessie J, had sold out.

She shared the news in the same Instagram update following her operation.

Jessie ended on an upbeat note: “Yeah man, life is good. Sending love. Good energy. See you soon.”

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