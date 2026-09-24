Cat Deeley reportedly had an “emotional wobble” after her ex Patrick Kielty was pictured on a date with Michelle McManus.

Heat reports that seeing her former husband move on affected Cat more deeply than expected. Patrick’s reported dinner date with businesswoman Michelle McManus lasted more than three hours at a London pub.

Eyewitnesses claimed the pair looked cosy while talking and laughing together. Their reported connection remains at an early stage, following an introduction through a mutual friend this summer.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley announced their split last year (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Cat Deeley reportedly faced unexpected feelings

A source told Heat that Cat wants Patrick to be happy as they build separate lives.

However, seeing him comfortable with somebody new reportedly made the final end of their marriage feel more real. The source said it “bothered Cat more than she expected” and stirred feelings she believed had been processed.

That reaction was not described as jealousy or any wish to reunite with Patrick. Instead, the report framed it as an emotional response to a major change becoming public.

Cat was pictured with film executive Charlie Coleman at a concert in July. Heat says Cat has remained tight-lipped about her dating life.

The source claimed she has enjoyed spending time with Charlie while accepting Patrick may also move forward.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty reportedly set boundaries

Heat claims they had already made a “private pact” to tell each other before introducing a serious partner to their sons. That agreement reportedly helped reassure Cat after news of Patrick’s date emerged.

They do not want the children learning about new relationships online or through other people. Any introductions would only happen after a romance became serious, the report added.

Cat and Patrick announced their separation in July 2025 after marrying in 2012. They have continued co-parenting their two sons while managing television work across London and Ireland.

The latest report claims Patrick’s dating news led to their most candid conversation since separating. Both reportedly reaffirmed that their sons’ routines, holidays and family occasions would remain the priority.

A source described the discussion as “emotional but constructive”.

Patrick has reportedly been dating again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty got together

They first worked together on Fame Academy in 2002 and remained friends for years. Romance followed after Patrick flew from Belfast to Los Angeles for Cat’s birthday in 2011.

They married in 2012 and later welcomed two sons. Cat spent 14 years in Los Angeles, including presenting So You Think You Can Dance.

The family returned to London in 2020. Cat joined This Morning as co-presenter in 2024, while Patrick hosts The Late Late Show in Ireland.

ED! has contacted representatives for Cat for comment.

Read more: Ben Shephard forced to step in as Cat Deeley gets choked up during emotional This Morning interview

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