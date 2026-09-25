Ronan Keating has stripped naked beneath an apron while promoting tickets for his forthcoming solo world tour.

In footage shared on Instagram, the 49-year-old mixed a cocktail before turning around and flashing his bottom.

The playful stunt follows Boyzone’s farewell concerts in June, which were billed as the group’s final gigs. His followers quickly filled the comments with amused reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating)

Ronan Keating reveals his cheeky apron stunt for new tour promo

The clip opens with Ronan standing in his kitchen, his bare chest visible beneath the apron.

He tells the camera: “Been working hard in the gym, getting ready for the World Tour.”

He then explains that he is treating himself to a cocktail. The singer also announces that UK and European tickets will go on sale the following day.

Then comes the unexpected reveal.

Ronan picks up his drink, turns away and shows the apron has nothing underneath. He flashes his bottom while walking out of shot, completing the cheeky ticket pitch.

The playful ending turns a simple tour announcement into a memorable social-media gag.

Ronan is heading back out on tour following farewell Boyzone shows (Credit: YouTube)

‘Rear of the year winner’

Ronan’s followers appeared startled by the sudden turn.

One wrote: “Ok I just spat my drink out!”

Another joked: “Rear of the year winner 2003!”

“OH WOW!!!!! Can you make posts like this everyday? Asking for a friend,” a third remarked.

“*JAW DROP* I was not expecting to see this! This cheered me right up… can’t wait for the tour!!” a fourth said.

Ronan moves on from Boyzone reunion

Ronan’s latest solo promotion comes after Boyzone performed their final concerts in June.

Those shows reunited Ronan with Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Mikey Graham. The concerts also generated controversy around Mikey’s limited time on stage.

Boyzone made Ronan famous during the Irish group’s early-1990s breakthrough.

The line-up included Shane, Keith and Mikey, alongside Stephen Gately until his death in 2009.

The group secured 18 Top 10 singles, with six reaching number one. Those chart-toppers included 1998’s No Matter What.

Ronan released When You Say Nothing At All in 1999 while he was still part of Boyzone. The song appeared on the Notting Hill soundtrack and topped the UK charts.

Its success launched his solo career.

Read more: Ronan Keating’s ex-wife ‘bursting with happiness’ as she ties the knot to new husband surrounded by their 9 children

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