Ronan Keating’s ex-wife ‘bursting with happiness’ as she ties the knot to new husband surrounded by their 9 children

Ronan Keating’s ex-wife, Yvonne Connolly, married her new husband and was surrounded by their nine children on the big day.

Ronan, 49, married Irish model Yvonne, 52, in 1998 at the height of his music career. They share three children: son Jack, 27, and daughters Marie, 25, and Ali, 20.

Following a 12-year marriage, the pair announced they were splitting in 2010. However, their divorce was not finalised until 2015. Their split came after Ronan’s seven-month affair with backing dancer Francine Cornell.

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Since 2015, Ronan has been married to Storm Keating.

Following getting married in 1998, Ronan and Yvonne split in 2010 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ronan Keating’s ex-wife Yvonne Connolly gets married with children in attendance

Since 2012, Yvonne has been in a relationship with cinematographer John Conroy. From his first marriage, he has six children with his former wife, Suzanne: daughters Lauren and Grace and sons Christian, Gabe, Rian, and Fionn.

Over the weekend, Yvonne announced she and John tied the knot in a stunning New York wedding.

On Instagram, she wrote: “I married the love of my life today in New York City enveloped by our 9 children. Tears of joy and happiness have been shed and our true love celebrated.”

“14 years together and I love you more and more everyday John Conroy. You are the most beautiful, kind, funny, intelligent, talented man and I am blessed to now call you my husband. Here’s to Forever my Darling. Xx.”

For the occasion, Yvonne stunned in a strapless white dress. Meanwhile, John looked dapper in a tuxedo.

In another Instagram upload, Yvonne shared a wholesome group family photo with their nine children.

“Having all of our grown-up (disputable) kids there made the day,” she admitted. “I felt a million dollars, bursting with happiness!”

Yvonne and John have been together since 2012 (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘The best couple!’

Following the wholesome news, many were quick to offer their support.

“Congratulations you gorgeous couple,” Laura Whitmore, who is currently pregnant, wrote.

“Massive congrats and love to you both,” another person shared.

“Oh my god, Yvonne, huge congratulations to you and @jccine. The best couple!” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “So beautiful. Biggest congrats.”

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