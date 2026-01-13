Ronan Keating’s ex-wife Yvonne ‘anxious’ over their son Jack as contact cut

Ronan Keating’s son Jack has left his mum Yvonne worried after he jetted off to South Africa for the 2026 series of Love Island All Stars.

As fans of the ITV2 series will know, filming has been halted and the launch date pushed back as wildfires rage close to the villa.

However, in keeping with the usual rules of the show, contestants – including 26-year-old Jack – have their phones taken off them when they land in South Africa. This means, Jack isn’t able to contact his family and friends. And, as a result, Yvonne Connolly has revealed her ‘anxiety’ as she eagerly awaits Jack’s appearance on the show…

Yvonne shares three kids with her ex-husband Ronan Keating (Credit: Splash News)

Ronan Keating’s son sparks ‘anxiety’ for concerned mum

Jack Keating is one of Yvonne’s three children with ex-husband Ronan. The couple split back in 2012 after she discovered he was having an affair with a Boyzone backing dancer.

Jack, meanwhile, originally appeared on the 2022 series of Love Island. He only lasted a few days, though. He entered as a Casa Amor boy and didn’t get picked to couple up with anyone.

Ahead of the show, he also revealed that he was about to become a dad with his ex-girlfriend.

Now, Jack is heading back into the villa… hopefully… when the fires are under control and filming can commence.

Dad-of-one Jack is looking for love again (Credit: Splash News)

Wildfires halt Love Island All Stars

The series was due to start on Monday (January 12). However, it’s been pushed back and no new launch date has yet been shared by ITV.

While all the Islanders are safe, it’s understandable that their families are concerned for them, especially as they don’t have access to their phones ahead of going into the villa.

Sharing an update on her socials, Yvonne said: “Having no contact [with Jack] is making me so anxious.” Writing on top of an announcement from ITV, confirming “everyone is safe”, Yvonne added: “So disappointed not to be able to watch Jack tonight, but relieved to hear he’s safe and well.”

Yvonne shared her concerns for her son (Credit: Instagram)

ITV statement

ITV shared: “Just a reminder that the Love Island launch show has been delayed due to fires near the villa in South Africa. Everyone is safe though, and we’re working on bringing you an iconic series, so keep an eye on our socials, and we’ll let you know the new launch date as soon as we can.”

