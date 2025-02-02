Ronan Keating’s wild love life from seven-month affair with Boyzone dancer to chance meeting with second wife

The Boyzone star has been in the limelight for decades, and although he’s carved out a successful career in the music industry, his achievements have been accompanied with a wild love life. From getting caught up with a backup dancer to meeting his new wife on the set of a TV show, Ronan Keating‘s love life hasn’t exactly been drama-free.

After being thrust into the spotlight as a teenager in the music group, he wasn’t short of female attention as the lead singer of the Irish band.

We take a look at his relationships, two marriages and the affair that broke hearts around the world.

Ronan Keating met his first wife at just 21 years old

The Voice Kids judge was in his early 20s when he met Yvonne Connolly. They fell deep in love and tied the knot in April 1998.

They had several years of wedding bliss, with Ronan Keating and wife Yvonne welcoming three children together – Jack (1999), Missy (2001) and Ali (2005).

In 2010, after 12 years together, they had accepted an offer on their dream home, a £3.5million mansion near Dublin.

However, it was during this big life move that the Irish model discovered something wasn’t right and it changed everything.

Ronan Keating’s first wife uncovered a mystery phone number in his phone bills (Credit: Ronan Keating YouTube)

Singer’s phone bills uncovered a secret

After sensing a shift in the relationship, Yvonne found Ronan’s phone bills and an unknown number listed on the paperwork.

She had suspicions and followed her gut instinct by taking the matter into her own hands and calling the mystery number.

Yvonne heard the voicemail message and it revealed the number belonged to Francine Cornell, then age 26, who was a backing dancer for Boyzone.

They had been seeing each other for seven months.

Francine said at the time: “She knew something was going on and she got hold of his phone records and called my number. From my voicemail she got my name – that’s how she found out. Ronan tried to deny it all at first. He said I was a dancer from the tour and we were just good friends.”

But Yvonne still felt something was up and confronted the dancer directly.

Ronan Keating reportedly came clean and said the affair was more than just physical, claiming to have fallen for the dancer.

But days later the Boyzone star called his wife and declared it was over, detailing they had cut all contact and he wanted to get back with her.

A month later, Yvonne needed closure and reached out to Francine for a face-to-face meeting.

She is quoting as telling Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge: “And in fairness to her, she came and met me. But the 20-minute conversation turned into a couple of bottles of wine. After a few hours I realised she needed it as much as I did and I know it sounds very dramatic, but she was as much as a victim as I was. I think we both got something from it.

“When I look back, this is what it all boils down to: it was basically two girls in love with the same boy who over a five-hour conversation realised that that boy was not who we thought he was.”

For the mistakes I have made in my life, I am sorry.

They tried to move on

The couple tried to repair their relationship, moving into their new dream home. It’s believed Ronan used his 2010 solo album Duet as an ‘apology’ to his wife.

In the sleeve notes of the record, he penned: “You are the most incredible, inspirational woman I have ever met.

“For the mistakes I have made in my life, I am sorry. Guess you have to go there to come back. It was a dark place and you were the light to bring me back. I love you.”

Sadly, they couldn’t make it work, and the confirmed they had split up in April 2012. They officially divorced in 2015, 17 years after they married.

Yvonne met and tied the knot with cinematographer John Conroy, and they’ve been wed for 10 years.

Ronan and Yvonne officially divorced in 2015 (Credit: On Demand Entertainment/YouTube)

Ronan Keating did not ‘regret the end of his marriage’

A year after the divorce, he apologised publicly for cheating on his first wife.

He admitted to The Telegraph: “Nobody should have an affair.

“If you’re man enough to have the balls to go home and say, ‘Sorry, this isn’t working any more’, that’s the ideal situation, isn’t it? But we’re weak. We don’t do that.

“So yes, I hurt people and I am sorry for that hurt, but the outcome is I found Storm and I’m very grateful. But I’m saying I’m sorry.”

But 24 hours after the interview was published he came out to say he didn’t regret how his marriage came to an end.

He wrote on social media: “I do not regret the end of my marriage, it’s what I wanted. There is a lot more to it than an affair and obviously it was broken well before then.

“Over the years I have kept my mouth shut and taken all the blame for the sake of my kids and my ex wife. But enough now. After six years I draw the line.”

The Boyzone star added: “I will not stand for complete misrepresentation of my truth and my heart anymore. I’ve done that for way too many years and too long in the tooth for it. Please respect that everyone has moved on and better off.”

Ronan Keating met his new girlfriend months later

Months after they separated, Ronan Keating met his new girlfriend Storm Uechtritz when he made an appearance on the Australian version of The X Factor in 2012.

The relationship blossomed and they ended up tying the knot the same year his divorce was finalised in 2015.

They had a stunning ceremony in Scotland, with Boyzone members Keith, Mikey and Shane attending.

The now 47-year-old blasted The Telegraph article for editing out parts he praised on his second wife Storm.

He said: “We are a family, Storm and the three kids. I love them. Both of us were in relationships when we met and weren’t looking, we were just living.”

Their wedding was ‘perfect’

Speaking with Hello! Ronan’s three children with Yvonne were a part of the wedding with Storm.

Jack was best man and daughters Missy and Ali were maid of honour and a flower girl.

He said at the time: “It was a perfect day. We always wanted the wedding party to be just us and the kids.

“It’s so special for me that Storm would want the girls to be by her side. I’m so proud and honoured. It means the world to me.”

170 family and friends celebrated the big day, and Ed Sheeran event arrived at the reception to sing the song for the first dance.

Ronan Keating gushed over his wife: “I have never been so emotional. I couldn’t speak without my voice breaking. It was beautiful and perfect because we finally got to make the ultimate promise to each other and in front of all the people who not only love us as individuals, but love who we are as a couple.”

The duo welcomed son Cooper and daughter Coco together in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

