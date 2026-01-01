Shane Lynch sparks backlash as Boyzone star joins Ronan Keating’s New Year’s Eve Party

Ronan Keating hosted a mini Boyzone reunion during his New Year’s Eve Party last night (December 31), but not everyone was overjoyed to see the band back together.

Last night, the Boyzone frontman was joined by a host of stars, including I’m A Celebrity’s Shona McGarty, Louise Redknapp and band members Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy.

The show saw Ronan backed by a live band, as he performed some of his biggest hits to a studio audience. The pre-recorded special also saw Ronan – who was actually in Verbier, Switzerland for New Year’s Eve with wife Storm – pay tribute to his late bandmate Stephen Gately.

However, as Ronan led the charge into 2026, viewers were mystified by Boyzone star Shane’s appearance on the BBC special…

Ronan Keating was on TV with his New Year’s Eve Party last night (Credit: BBC)

Shane Lynch sparks backlash as he reunites with Boyzone pal Ronan Keating

During the show, Boyzone hunk Ronan brought out bandmates Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy for a performance of two of the band’s songs – Love Me For A Reason and Picture of You.

The songs were originally sung by Ronan and Stephen Gately, with the rest of the band on backing vocals. However, with Stephen sadly gone and fifth bandmate Mikey Graham also absent, it came to Keith to duet with Ronan.

Shane, meanwhile, stayed on backing vocals – something that caused many at home to comment that Shane was “stealing a living” with his appearance on the show.

Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy joined Ronan on stage, with Mikey Graham missed by fans (Credit: BBC)

“Shane Lynch is milking it up on that stage,” said one. “Somebody phone the police: Shane Lynch is stealing a fee for this,” said a second. A third also commented and said: “Can Shane actually sing?” Was it worth Shane turning up?” another asked.

Another added: “Shane doesn’t really pull his weight in Boyzone. Anyone can be a quiet mumbling backing singer.” “Did anyone see the shoddy lip syncing from Shane Lynch?” another asked. “Shane Lynch looks like he’s died and been resurrected for tonight’s show with Ronan Keating & Friends,” another commented.

“Looks like he’s not got a clue what’s going on,” another added.

Meanwhile, others asked where Mikey Graham was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey Graham (@mrmikeygraham)

Mikey ‘had to get away from toxic environment’

Last year’s Sky documentary No Matter What shed light on his fractured relationship with his bandmates. Mikey explained how things came to a head during the group’s 2019 farewell tour.

Keith admitted: “There were things that happened that were cruel. I’m not going to express any more than that.” Mikey, however, did, and shared: “I just wanted to get out of there, get away from that toxic environment.”

After wrapping the tour with five nights at the London Palladium, Mikey became estranged from his bandmates. So much so that his parts of the documentary were filmed separately to Ronan and the rest of the boys.

However, he explained in the three-parter that he harbours no ill feeling towards his Boyzone band members. And, as a result, will reunite with them on stage for the first time since those 2019 gigs later this year.

The four-piece will perform two final shows together at London’s Emirates Stadium in June. Tickets are on sale now.

Read more: Louis Walsh defended over ‘vile’ behaviour in Boyzone documentary

You can watch Ronan Keating and Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party on BBC iPlayer now.

So did you watch Ronan last night? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.