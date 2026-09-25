Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has admitted her high-risk rehearsals with Chris Appleton have left her nursing bruises on both knees and both bum cheeks.

The professional dancer shared the painful update in a TikTok video posted by Chris as the pair stepped up preparations for their first live routine.

The Strictly Come Dancing partners are getting ready to take their demanding tango into the ballroom.

Their chat began as celebrity hairdresser Chris worked on Amy’s hair, but it quickly turned to just how punishing their training has become.

Amy described the dance as “intense” while Chris admitted the effort had left him panting.

Amy Dowden and Chris Appleton will perform live on Strictly this Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden reveals the toll of their risky tango

“I haven’t gone easy on you,” Amy told Chris during the video.

She went on to explain: “My two knees are a little bit bruised because we’re taking some risks.”

Chris was then keen to know whether anywhere else had taken a battering. Amy’s answer was simple: “My bum cheeks!”

That means four bruised areas in total, with Amy’s comments offering a glimpse at just how physically demanding the choreography has become.

Despite the aches and pains, the pair kept things playful as Chris continued styling Amy’s hair, making for a rather candid behind-the-scenes Strictly update.

When Amy Dowden and Chris Appleton perform on Strictly

Amy and Chris first danced together during last weekend’s Strictly launch show.

Now their tango will be their first live performance as a partnership.

After a tough week of rehearsals, Amy faces the challenge of turning all that work into a polished routine, while Chris must deliver their performance when it really counts.

Kim Kardashian is supporting Chris on Strictly! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris Appleton gets Strictly support from Kim Kardashian

The rehearsals are not the only thing putting Chris Appleton in the Strictly spotlight. The celebrity hairdresser has also had support from his friend Kim Kardashian.

Speaking to Magic Radio, Chris revealed that Kim had sent him a beautiful arrangement of flowers and has been checking in to see how his Strictly journey is going.

Read more: Strictly star Melanie Walters takes pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec on ‘iconic’ trip ahead of first live show

Amy also revealed that Kim initially gave Chris a score of two after watching his dance. Thankfully for Chris, that verdict did not last.

Chris said Kim later raised her score to an eight. He jokingly put the two marks together and treated the result as a perfect ten.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday September 26 at 6.15pm.

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