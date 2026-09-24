Katie Price says she expects to regain her driving licence soon, months after receiving her seventh ban.

The 48-year-old shared the update during the latest episode of The Katie Price Show. She said she had progressed through the required paperwork.

“Not long till I get my driving licence,” Katie told listeners.

Her update comes after concerns were reportedly raised by a third party about her driving on medical grounds. She said she took the relevant forms to her doctors, who then dealt with the request.

A further application form has since arrived. Katie also claimed she knows when her licence should return. However, no specific date was disclosed in the podcast comments.

Katie opened up about getting her driving licence back (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price faces an insurance hurdle as she waits to get driving licence back

Katie is waiting for a decision before trying to secure insurance. She acknowledged that finding affordable cover could prove difficult.

She said she would accept “whatever’s the cheapest insurance, whatever they can get me in”.

Katie listed a Fiat 500, golf buggy, quad bike and moped among the possible options. Her priority is having transport for everyday journeys and visiting her mum.

Although Katie described herself as a petrol head, she said practicality now matters more than prestige.

“I’m a petrol head, you know I love my flash cars,” she explained.

She added that she no longer cared what vehicle she had. Instead, she simply wanted something capable of getting her from one place to another.

Why Katie Price received her seventh driving ban

The latest six-month ban followed a case involving a Ford Capri registered in Katie’s name.

The car was recorded travelling at 80mph on the A64 near Sutton in North Yorkshire. Local police wrote to Katie at her West Sussex home.

Officers asked her to confirm whether she had been the driver. She failed to answer and was prosecuted for not providing the requested information.

Her conviction led to a six-month disqualification and a £1,000 legal bill, The Mirror reported. The reported conviction concerned her failure to respond, rather than the speeding itself.

Katie’s first ban was in 2010 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie’s previous driving penalties

Katie’s driving history includes several earlier disqualifications, beginning with a speeding case in 2010.

She received a six-month ban after admitting that offence. Another year-long disqualification followed in 2012 after she failed to respond to speeding notices.

Katie was banned for six months in 2018 following another speeding offence. In 2019, she admitted driving while disqualified and received a three-month ban.

Also in 2019, a judge convicted her of being drunk in charge of a vehicle. Later that year, another failure-to-identify offence brought an 18-month road ban.

More serious penalties came in 2021 after a crash. Katie received a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

That case also brought a two-year ban and 100 hours of community service. She was ordered to complete up to 30 rehabilitation sessions.

District Judge Amanda Kelly described Katie’s record as “one of the worst driving records I have ever seen”.

Across the earlier cases, her driving bans have totalled more than six years since 2010.

The next step is completing the latest form and awaiting an answer. Katie then plans to seek insurance for her return to the road.

Read more: Katie Price admits daughter Princess was fuming after taking job offered to her

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