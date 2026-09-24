Katie Price admits daughter Princess was fuming after taking job offered to her

Princess Andre reportedly regretted missing a London Fashion Week opportunity after mum Katie Price joined the catwalk instead.

Katie shared the claim on The Katie Price Show, saying the 19-year-old was “[bleep]ed off” afterwards.

The frustration followed Katie’s return to London Fashion Week in the OnlyFans x Natasha Zinko show last week. She appeared at the Collins Music Theatre for her first Fashion Week catwalk in a decade.

Katie claimed Princess had been offered the opportunity before deciding against it because of the event’s OnlyFans branding. However, she said her daughter later wished she had accepted.

Katie walked in London Fashion Week last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price said Princess Andre challenged advice from her agent

On the latest podcast episode, Katie said Princess challenged her agent over advice surrounding the booking.

She claimed Princess showed her voice notes containing the message: “I told you I should have done it!”

Katie said the agent maintained it only offered guidance and did not make decisions for clients. In Katie’s account, Princess directed her complaint at her representatives after missing the show.

She also said she had urged Princess to look beyond the branding and focus on the fashion coverage. Katie told Princess the event would attract fashion television crews from several places.

Katie Price relished London Fashion Week comeback

Katie returned to the runway after ten years away from London Fashion Week. The 48-year-old joined the Natasha Zinko collaboration at the London venue.

Describing the outing, Katie said: “It was unbelievable, it was such a good experience.”

She compared it with her Diesel campaign and said the backstage atmosphere felt entirely different. Her account focused on costume changes, hair, make-up and camera crews moving around the venue.

Katie said she enjoyed the chaos and would welcome more runway opportunities. According to Katie, the experience left Princess reconsidering the decision she had made.

Princess has been busy building her own empire (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess keeps distance from glamour

Princess has been building her own entertainment career, following both of her famous parents. Her second series of The Princess Diaries aired earlier this year.

Yet she has drawn a clear distinction between her work and Katie’s former glamour career. She does not want to follow her mother into glamour modelling.

That reluctance was visible during her Ibiza catwalk debut last year. Princess admitted feeling “so uncomfortable” while wearing a bikini top.

Katie has nevertheless suggested OnlyFans content involving underwear and swimwear. She argued Princess could model those outfits without showing anything more revealing.

In an earlier interview with The Sun, Katie said Princess answered: “Mum, I’m not you!”

The latest story shows how those limits can affect jobs Princess feels able to accept. There is no evidence in Katie’s account that Princess has changed her broader stance on glamour work.

It does show she questioned this particular decision once her mother stepped onto the runway.

Read more: Emotional Katie Price urges terminally ill mum to ‘find the strength to stay’ in heartbreaking update: ‘Please don’t leave me’

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