Katie Price praises son Harvey’s 2 stone weight-loss after fearing he would ‘die of a heart attack’

Katie Price has revealed her son Harvey has lost two stone after starting prescribed weight-loss injections.

Speaking on her latest podcast with sister Sophie, Katie said the treatment’s effects were becoming visible.The news follows Katie’s earlier fears for Harvey’s health, including concern that he could die from a heart attack.

However, now, Katie is only seeing positive changes, and has gushed about the weight-loss to her sister, Sophie.

Katie praises the weight loss (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price sees change after weight-loss jabs prescription

Harvey, 24, currently weighs 28 stone and has Prader-Willi syndrome. She told listeners: “And yeah he’s started weight-loss jabs because I told you he’s lost two stone.”

Katie then added: “And I can really see him losing weight.”

Her sister welcomed the development, responding: “That’s great.”

The prescription followed lengthy discussions with doctors about the best way to support Harvey’s weight loss. Katie had repeatedly pushed for medical help after becoming alarmed by his size and breathing while asleep.

However, she said clinicians first wanted to try dietary measures and other available options. In April 2025, Harvey’s weight had reached almost 30 stone.

Changes to his diet then helped him lose 1.5 stone. But, Katie later said doctors were considering another drug after trials, but weight-loss jabs could be used first.

She was determined to avoid taking matters into her own hands. Katie said she would not inject Harvey herself because doing so would not be medically right.

Katie said she worries Harvey could have a heart attack (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Katie Price had feared a heart attack

Prader-Willi syndrome leaves Harvey with persistent hunger and a constant desire to eat. The condition can lead to obesity, making weight management particularly difficult.

Harvey also has autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder. Katie has stressed that any medication should be handled with medical oversight.

She had therefore sought doctors’ agreement and support before Harvey began weight-loss jabs. Before treatment began, Katie described worrying about Harvey while he slept because of his breathing.

She said he sometimes snored, wheezed or held his breath, adding to her fears about his weight.

At the time, she said: “He’s just getting bigger and he’ll end up dying of a heart attack.”

Katie also said doctors had warned years earlier that his weight left him prone to a heart attack. But thankfully, her latest comments are more hopeful.

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