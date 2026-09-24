Ted Lasso star Anthony Head’s wife’s cause of death revealed three months after actor died

Anthony Head’s partner Sarah Fisher died from thyroid cancer at the age of 61 in December, six months before his shocking death in June.

An inquest has now concluded that the animal activist died from natural causes. The hearing also offered a moving picture of Sarah’s life after diagnosis.

Her daughter Emily Head said Sarah continued caring for her animals despite the illness. Emily’s written statement was read by Dr Peter Harrowing, area coroner for Avon.

Anthony Head’s wife died six months before his death (Credit: Shutterstock)

Sarah Fisher stayed focused on her animals

Sarah kept mucking out her donkeys and horses. She also continued taking her dogs on long walks.

Emily said her mother did not allow the illness to define her. She recalled Sarah telling visitors she was “too busy living”.

That account placed her animals and daily routines at the centre of life following her diagnosis.

Earlier inquest evidence identified the illness as anaplastic thyroid cancer. It was described as a rare and highly aggressive form of the disease.

Sarah died at her home, Tilley Farm, which is a 90-acre animal sanctuary.

Sarah Fisher’s daughters described their sudden loss

After her death, Emily and Daisy Head said the loss had arrived with very little warning.

They said no words could capture everything their mother had been to them and others. The sisters were proud of the legacy Sarah left through her knowledge, work and distinctive spirit.

Their statement added: “Our grief knows no bounds, nor did the reaches of her incredibly unique and irreplaceable spirit.”

The coroner offered condolences to Sarah’s family, who did not attend the hearing.

Anthony Head died months after wife Sarah Fisher

The Ted Lasso actor died in June, only months after Sarah’s death. His daughters said complications from pneumonia caused his death.

They said he passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family. Emily and Daisy called being his daughters an honour and a privilege.

They also reflected on the impact Anthony and his work had on many people.

Anthony died of complications from pneumonia (Credit: YouTube)

Sarah Fisher remembered for animal welfare work

Battersea Cats and Dogs Home also honoured Sarah after her death.

The charity described her as a beloved friend and ambassador. It sent sympathies to Anthony and the family.

It said the couple fostered dogs together. Sarah also shared her canine behaviour expertise with the charity’s staff and volunteers.

Pauline Leeson, founder of Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary, praised Sarah’s tireless advocacy for animals.

She said Sarah had helped many species cope and be happy in a changing world. Pauline added that Sarah’s memory would continue through the positive changes created by her work.

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