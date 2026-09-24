The Wanted star Nathan Sykes and his wife Charlotte Burke are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the happy news through an Instagram announcement.

It comes less than a year after Nathan and Charlotte married in Yorkshire in October 2025. Their baby is due in April 2027.

Nathan Sykes and wife Charlotte share their ultrasound pictures

The announcement placed their ultrasound scans at the centre of a series of photo booth pictures. Both smiled for the camera while holding pictures of their baby-to-be.

One frame showed Nathan placing a hand on Charlotte’s growing baby bump. Another captured the pair raising their scan photographs for the camera.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret… Baby Sykes is officially on the way,” they wrote in a joint caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Sykes (@_charlottesykes_)

Nathan’s followers celebrate the baby news

Followers quickly filled the comments with congratulations for the parents-to-be.

One person wrote: “It’s going to be a big bundle of joy and happiness, congratulations to you both.”

“My heart. Congratulations to you both!! The loveliest and most beautiful news. Much love guys,” another person shared.

“Wonderful news!! Congratulations,” a third remarked.

“Love this!! So happy for you both xxx,” a fourth said.

They have not disclosed the baby’s gender or name.

Nathan and Charlotte got married last year (Credit: Shutterstock)

Nathan and Charlotte’s Yorkshire wedding

The pregnancy update follows the couple’s intimate North Yorkshire wedding. Their celebration included 61 guests across St Mary’s Church and the Birdsall House country estate.

Charlotte wore a classic white gown with long puffed sleeves and a voluminous skirt. She carried a simple bouquet of crimson roses.

Nathan opted for a black double-breasted tuxedo with a matching bow tie. His The Wanted bandmate Jay McGuiness was among the guests.

Just hours after announcing their marriage, they attended the 2025 Pride of Britain Awards in London. The event took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

The pair smiled on the red carpet, where Charlotte displayed her wedding ring on her left hand. The wedding followed nearly three years of engagement for Nathan and Charlotte.

Nathan proposed during a sunset beach trip to St Lucia in December 2022. He chose the same beach where Charlotte’s parents had married years earlier.

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