Strictly Come Dancing’s Lacey Turner reveals big change after battling with painful and infected blisters

Strictly Come Dancing star Lacey Turner has made a major change to her wardrobe in the hope of improving her chances in the competition.

The 38-year-old has struggled with painful feet since the series began.

She even had to ditch her heels during Movie Week.

Doctors diagnosed her with infected blisters. Lacey was then forced to dance in flat-soled cowboy boots.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Lacey Turner has made a big change to her wardrobe (Credit: BBC)

Now, the Strictly wardrobe department has made a discovery that could give Lacey a much-needed boost as the competition continues.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Lacey Turner reveals big wardrobe change

Lacey appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two on Wednesday evening (October 14, 2026).

She joined fellow contestants John Nellis and Cach Mercer to discuss their latest rehearsals and preparations for the weekend.

But Lacey had some important news to share. The reason behind her ongoing blister problems has finally been identified. Apparently, she has wide feet!

The wardrobe team has since been busy adjusting her ballroom shoes to give her a more comfortable fit.

Last weekend, Lacey even managed to perform a Salsa in heels.

It Takes Two host Ellie Taylor asked her: “Now, last week you said you couldn’t even walk in your heels.

“But you pulled off a pretty good Samba in them. You’ve got to be pretty chuffed with that?”

Lacey explained the change, revealing: “Well, I’ve got a wider shoe. Apparently I’ve got wide feet.”

Lacey has been really suffering with her feet (Credit: Instagram/ @vitocoppola)

What are Lacey and Vito performing in Strictly’s Icons Week?

Lacey admitted she found last week’s Samba challenging. She described it as “too technical” and said she was happy to move on.

Next up is Icons Week, and Lacey and Vito Coppola have an exciting routine planned.

The pair will perform an American Smooth to Adele’s Hometown Glory.

Lacey seemed delighted with the choice as she told Ellie: “I’m really enjoying it. It’s nice to be back in hold but it’s not slow. It definitely feels different to the Samba, which is nice.”

The routine will feature “lots of spins” and a “couple of lifts”. Thankfully, Lacey will be tackling them in her new, wider shoes.

We’re looking forward to seeing it! And it’s great news that Lacey finally has footwear that fits.

Strictly Come Dancing: Icons Week starts at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday October 17, 2026.

Read more: ‘The Kai effect!’ All of Kai Widdrington’s accident-prone Strictly Come Dancing partners revealed

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page