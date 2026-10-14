‘The Kai effect!’ All of Kai Widdrington’s accident-prone Strictly Come Dancing partners revealed

Strictly Come Dancing star Delta Goodrem has become the latest of Kai Widdrington’s celebrity partners to suffer an injury, after breaking one of her ribs.

The Australian singer has been given a ‘Bye’ for Saturday’s live show.

This means she can go straight through to Week 5, provided medics decide she’s fit enough to return.

However, Kai’s track record with injured partners has left Strictly fans wondering whether dancing with the professional comes with a health warning!

Delta Goodrem will miss this weekend’s Strictly live show with Kai Widdrington after bruising her rib (Credit: BBC)

Viewers have taken to Reddit to share their concerns about Kai’s very unlucky run of accident-prone partners. Of course, we must stress that it’s simply bad luck!

One fan asked: “Is Kai cursed or something when it comes to having good partners, wishing Delta a speedy recovery!”

Another joked: “The Kai effect! Hope she recovers well!”

Vicky Pattison: Chipped tooth

Vicky Pattison partnered with Kai on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, but her time in the training room wasn’t without incident.

In October 2025, the former Geordie Shore star chipped a tooth while rehearsing a “spicy” lift with the professional dancer.

Vicky shared the unfortunate news at the time, saying: “Just been one of those weeks lads…I’ll at the start of the week, chipped me tooth in a spicy lift with Kai and now Max [my dog] has popped me nose and cut it in his sheer excitement to see me…”

Vicky Pattison chipped her tooth in Strictly rehearsals with Kai Widdrington (Credit: BBC)

Kaye Adams: Bruised ribs

Vicky wasn’t the only one to suffer a mishap while dancing with Kai. In 2022, Loose Women star Kaye Adams also ended up with bruised ribs. She had an unfortunate encounter with the dancer’s abs during rehearsals.

Kaye explained the unusual injury at the time. She said: “You know how you bump your elbow on the end of a table? Well, I bumped my rib on Kai’s rock-solid abs.”

She also gave her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha an update, revealing: “Just taping up my ribs. It’s not a plaster, it’s because there’s a big bruise on my ribs. I’ve been too energetic getting thrown around.”

AJ Odudu: Torn ankle ligament

AJ Odudu suffered a devastating blow in 2021 when an ankle injury forced her to withdraw from the Strictly Come Dancing final just hours before she was due to perform.

The presenter had made it all the way to the final with Kai, but tore a ligament in her ankle during rehearsals. The injury left her on crutches for weeks and also ruled her out of the Strictly Live Tour.

Speaking about the severity of the pain, AJ said: “The pain was so acute that I projectile vomited and currently I can’t put any weight on my right foot without agonising discomfort.”

AJ Odudu tore her ankle ligament just before the Strictly final with Kai Widdrington (Credit: BBC)

Angela Rippon: Asthma attack

Angela Rippon enjoyed a largely trouble free run with Kai on the 2023 series of Strictly, but the pair faced a frightening moment during the live tour.

The veteran TV presenter had been battling a chest infection when it triggered an asthma attack shortly before she was due to perform in Liverpool.

Angela later described what happened as she prepared to dance the cha-cha-cha, explaining:

“Wednesday evening, when I was about to go on and dance the cha-cha-cha, I’m afraid the infection triggered a serious asthma attack and when I started to dance, I stopped breathing basically.

“Which was all a bit scary, not just for me, but for Kai as well because I was a bit like a rag doll on the dance floor – sorry Liverpool.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday October 17, 2026.

Read more: Former Strictly pro Vincent Simone reveals why Delta Goodrem has got ‘hardest job’

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