Strictly star Lewis Cope ‘split’ from long-term girlfriend a year after show: ‘Things are really over’

Strictly star Lewis Cope has reportedly split from long-term girlfriend Rachel Lopez after eight years together.

The Sun reports that the Emmerdale actor and West End performer quietly parted ways at the summer’s end.

“It seems that things really are over between Lewis and Rachel. They had a great relationship but some good things must come to an end,” a source told the newspaper.

They continued: “It will be a shock for their supporters but they think the decision is for the best.”

ED! contacted Lewis’ reps for comment.

Lewis has reportedly split from Rachel (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lewis Cope and girlfriend Rachel Lopez’s social media clues

Social media activity had prompted fans to question whether Lewis and Rachel were still together.

The Sun highlighted Rachel’s apparent return to old holiday pictures and Lewis’ lack of likes on recent posts.

Her September uploads appeared to revisit a July trip, but those later images did not feature Lewis.

Pictures featuring them both appeared in August, apparently from the same location as Rachel’s July holiday posts.

However, the date of the August photographs remains unclear.

Rachel, who comes from Ireland, combines performing work with a separate career teaching Pilates.

Lewis competed on Strictly last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lewis Cope previously discussed Rachel and Strictly

Lewis competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year alongside Katya Jones.

Before the reported separation, he had spoken about how Rachel viewed his partnership with the professional dancer.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Lewis explained why the pairing had not troubled Rachel.

His acting roles had involved kissing people onstage and onscreen, including men, and Rachel had grown used to that.

He said: “Katya and Rachel have all met.” He added: “It’s never been a conversation between us.”

Relationship break-ups following the programme have fuelled talk of the so-called Strictly curse.

The Sun placed Lewis and Rachel’s reported separation in that context.

Louise Redknapp ended her marriage to Jamie Redknapp shortly after appearing on the programme.

Susanna Reid also separated from long-term partner Dominic Cotton within months of her own Strictly appearance.

Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote also split from actor Sean Ward after the final.

Stacey Dooley split from Sam Tucknott three months after winning the programme, having fallen for dance partner Kevin Clifton.

However, timing alone does not establish that Strictly caused Lewis and Rachel’s relationship to end.

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