Former Corrie star Georgia May Foote is reportedly on the verge of splitting from her musician husband Kris Evans two years after they exchanged vows.

The Strictly star, who competed on the hit BBC dance show in 2015, married Kris in an intimate ceremony in 2023. He previously popped the big question on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

However, there appears to be trouble in paradise…

Georgia has removed all photos of husband Kris from her Instagram page (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Georgia May Foote marriage to husband Kris ‘seems to be over’

As speculation surrounding her relationship status remains in question, Georgia has removed her wedding ring and deleted all pictures with Kris on her Instagram page, including snapshots from their big day.

“Georgia’s marriage to Kris seems to be over,” an inside source told The Sun, explaining their relationship is “on the rocks”.

“She’s looking to the future and is surrounded by friends and her family,” they added.

Neither Georgia nor Kris have confirmed their split. ED! have contacted Georgia’s reps for comment.

The last time the actress posted to Instagram was on Saturday (July 5), when she shared a GRWM-style video. Kris, on the other hand, last posted in May when he met Scottish singer Sandi Thom.

As of this writing, Georgia and Kris still follow each other on Instagram. Kris has yet to remove any wedding photos from his feed.

Kris has kept his wedding photos on his Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’d have married him the day I met him’

In a now-deleted post, Georgia gushed to her followers after Kris got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

“30/12/2021 Mrs Evans to be,” she wrote.

“Of course I am still crying @krisevansmusic I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me.”

In an interview with The Best Life Project in 2020, Georgia implied it was love at first sight.

“I was brought up with northern men around me,” she explained.

“So it just feels right with Kris. He’s very chilled and very supportive and if it was up to me I’d have married him the day I met him.”

