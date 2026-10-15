Carol McGiffin shares fresh swipe at Loose Women following budget cuts: ‘It’s done!’

Carol McGiffin has called for Loose Women to end once again, arguing ITV’s cut-back daytime panel show has lost its appeal.

The former panellist made the comments in an interview with The Sun.

She said: “It’s done, it’s over. I’m sure a lot of people still love to sit down and watch it, but not me.”

Carol also said she had no desire to return to television, describing herself as no longer suited to it.

Carol has taken another swipe at Loose Women (Credit: BBC)

Loose Women cuts draw Carol McGiffin’s criticism

Her comments follow a major reduction in ITV’s daytime output, announced in May 2025.

Loose Women lost its studio audience, while its episodes were scheduled for fewer weeks of the year.

Carol linked her frustration with the current programme to those reductions:

“It’s boring now, there’s no audience, they’ve cut it back to the bare bones. So what do you expect… maybe it’s time to put it down,” she continued.

ITV’s wider daytime changes also involved job losses exceeding 220 and a shorter running time for Lorraine.

At the time, ITV sources told the Daily Mail that resources were being redirected towards drama programmes.

Carol left the show in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Carol McGiffin’s Loose Women exit in 2023

Carol left Loose Women in 2023 after more than two decades associated with the panel.

She had previously departed in 2013 before returning in 2018. Writing in her Best Magazine column about her 2023 exit, she described a difficult dispute over her contract.

At that point, she said she had already been absent from the show for two months.

She said the proposed terms were unacceptable to her and that the situation had become stressful.

Carol also said the disagreement was affecting her health, explaining why she had decided to step away. Her objections to modern television have not been limited to contracts or budgets.

In a previous TNT Radio interview on The Freeman Report, she contrasted earlier broadcasting with her later experiences.

Speaking to James Freeman, Carol said television and radio had felt less restricted when she began her career.

She also compared her first Loose Women stint, from 2000 to 2013, with the programme she knew later.

“There is so much offence. People take so much offence at so much and they never used to,” Carol said.

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