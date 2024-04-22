Carol McGiffin leaves fans gutted as she admits she’s not returning to Loose Women

She might have appeared on the Loose Women panel numerous times from 2000 to 2023, but Carol McGiffin won’t be returning to the ITV show.

In an Instagram post uploaded yesterday (April 21), Carol shared a photo of herself with recording equipment and discussed her podcast with LBC presenter Nick Abbott, What’s Your Problem, in the caption.

Carol McGiffin on Loose Women

She said: “Apparently, some people are missing me. Not because I haven’t been on here for ages but because I’m not on that daytime ITV show I used to do, Loose Women. Sadly that little job isn’t coming back but I’m not totally retired yet!”

For fans of Carol, however, there’s always the podcast to help you get your fix. She continued: “Quite a lot of people like it! It’s also the most helpful podcast in the world* and 100% doom-free so click on the link in my bio if you fancy a listen … *probably*.”

Judging by the comments from her followers, it’s clear that many Loose Women viewers miss her presence on the show. One said: “Loose Women not the same without you.”

Another, referencing Carol’s former co-panellist Janet Street-Porter, who herself is currently reported to be in a ‘row’ over her Loose Women contract, commented: “You and Janet were the ones I loved, straight talking! Not the same….boring now.”

Another wrote: “Loose women is utterly boring now. Stopped watching about 2 years ago.”

Carol and Janet have been co-panellists on Loose Women for years (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women cast

Back in February, Carol predicted that Janet would be the next Loose Women star to leave the show due to the “same issue” she’d had with producers a year earlier regarding tax.

But as for Carol, it seems that her podcast is pretty popular, too. One fan joked: “A big thank you from my dog as she gets two extra long walks per week as I listen to your incredible podcast. The two of you never fail to entertain me in what must surely be the best podcast on the airwaves. Keep it up and thank you.”

Meanwhile, another admitted that she’d never watched Loose Women: “So only really know you from the podcast, which is totally brilliant. I have listened from the beginning – I eagerly await for every episode.”

