Loose Women favourite Carol McGiffin slams Phillip Schofield as ‘so rude’ amid quitting drama

Former Loose Women star Carol McGiffin hit out at Phillip Schofield when he left his role on This Morning last year.

Phillip quit the show after two decades of hosting last May – a week before news of his affair scandal rocked ITV.

Carol hit out at Phillip (Credit: GB News)

Loose Women star slams Phillip Schofield

Last year, following the news that Phillip had quit This Morning, ex Loose Women star Carol McGiffin hit out at him.

Recalling an interview with the presenter from 2010, Carol, 63, described Phillip as ‘rude.’

“He wasn’t very nice to be honest,” she said on GB News at the time. “He treated me like, ‘Oh another loose woman with another book.’ I kind of get that, but he was so not interested it was a struggle.

“I was giggling, actually laughing because I couldn’t believe he was being so bloody rude.”

Carol would not be the first celebrity who has stuck the knife in following Phillip’s departure.

Phillip has quit This Morning after two decades (Credit: ITV)

Phillip is thought to have fostered numerous showbiz feuds during his time on television.

Amanda Holden, Fern Britton, and Ruth Langsford have butted heads with Phillip in more recent years.

I couldn’t believe he was being so bloody rude.

Eamonn Holmes famously sat down for an interview on GB News in which he slammed Phillip.

Amanda Holden, meanwhile, posted an emoji of a bicep on her story when news of Phillip quitting was announced.

Phillip won’t be getting a divorce (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip to get divorced?

Last month, it was reported that despite his affair, and coming out as gay, Phillip and wife Stephanie won’t be divorcing.

A source told New! Magazine that Steph doesn’t have any plans to divorce the former TV star.

“Despite everything, Steph has been the solid support by Phillip’s side. He calls her ‘his rock’,” they claimed.

“She’s been his tower of strength, and continues to be now. Divorce is the last thing she’d want to put him through.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: This Morning ‘snubs’ Phillip Schofield as Fern Britton makes appearance: ‘Trying to airbrush Phil out’

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think about Phillip Schofield quitting This Morning.