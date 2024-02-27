Phillip Schofield has reportedly remained close with his estranged wife following his career downfall.

A new report has claimed Stephanie Lowe has been a “rock” for Phil after he quit ITV last May following his affair confession.

Former This Morning star Phillip and Steph separated back in 2019 after he came out as gay. Stephanie stood by him though and the pair, who share two daughters, did not legally divorce.

Then last year, Phillip confirmed he had an affair with a younger male colleague. After his confession, Stephanie was “angry” but continued to stick by him. He has since taken a step back from the spotlight.

Phillip Schofield and estranged wife

A source has recently told new! magazine that Steph doesn’t plan to divorce Phil. They reportedly explained: “Despite everything, Steph has been the solid support by Phillip’s side. He calls her ‘his rock’.

“She’s been his tower of strength, and continues to be now. Divorce is the last thing she’d want to put him through.”

ED! has contacted reps for Phil for comment.

Phillip’s world tipped upside down last year when he left ITV completely following an affair admission – something he claimed was “unwise but not illegal”.

In the wake of the confession, Phil opened up about the impact of his actions on his family. Going on to speak about Steph at the time, Phil said: “I had a wonderful marriage, have a wonderful marriage. Not brilliant right now.” He also called Steph “incredibly supportive” at the time.

However, months after he confessed to having the affair, Stephanie hasn’t filed for divorce. A source seemingly ‘revealed’ the reason why late last year.

Phillip Schofield wife ‘still loves him’

Speaking to OK! Magazine, a source said in November 2023: “Whatever Phillip has done behind Steph’s back, she still loves him.” The insider then claimed that Steph will “always be” Phillip’s “support system”.

They added: “She hasn’t divorced him because she doesn’t want to see him fall any further. Even if the love they shared in the beginning of their marriage is different to what it is now, the love is still very much there.”

ED! contacted reps for Phillip for comment on this story at the time.

