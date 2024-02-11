Lorraine Kelly shares how Phillip Schofield is doing now as she admits ‘heartbreak’

Phillip Schofield is now adjusting to his new life away from the showbiz spotlight – but Lorraine Kelly has insisted he’s “doing all right”.

The presenter quit ITV last May after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague. He has since taken a step back from the limelight and has laid low.

Lorraine has opened up about her working relationship with Phil, admitting he was “generous”. She also revelaed how he’s doing now.

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about working alongside Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield now

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Lorraine said: “He was generous. Not all men are, particularly male presenters, but he was. I was heartbroken when all that happened. It’s just a shame for the amazing career that he’s had, for it to end like that.”

She also stayed in touch with Phil, adding: “He’s doing all right and he will be all right, but it’s hard.”

The ITV star also said she thinks “everybody lost their minds a wee bit” over the scandal. She insisted it was a “delight” to work alongside Phil when she covered slots on This Morning.

Phil hasn’t been back on TV since last year when he quit following the affair confession.

Phillip quit ITV last May following his affair confession (Credit: BBC)

Phil was recently seen with his family as they celebrated his daughter Ruby’s birthday. They held a party for Ruby’s birthday, with Phil seen bringing in a cake alongside estranged wife Stephanie.

Meanwhile, in January, Phil looked very happy during an outing to the shops near his home.

He was generous. Not all men are, particularly male presenters, but he was.

It had previously been claimed that Phil was “bruised” by his alleged fallout with Holly Willoughby. However, in the pictures, he was all smiles.

A body language expert weighed in, claiming Phil looked “ready to take anything on”.

Phil is adjusting to his new life now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Darren Stanton told OK! of Phillip’s appearance: “Phillip is looking strong and ready to put himself out there again. He’s showing a genuine smile and I can tell it is authentic happiness. He isn’t faking any emotion here.

Read more: 5 signs Phillip Schofield has made peace with his new ‘lonely’ life

“He looks very relaxed, at ease and ready to take anything on. His head is lifted quite highly and his shoulders are back. These are signals of confidence and feeling good about himself. He’s holding his head high.”

Do you miss Phil on TV? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.