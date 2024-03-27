This Morning ‘snubs’ Phillip Schofield as Fern Britton makes appearance: ‘Trying to airbrush Phil out’

Fern Britton was on This Morning with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley today (March 27), with the ITV1 show accused of “trying to airbrush out” her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

Fern returned to her former workplace to speak to Ben and Cat about her time on Celebrity Big Brother.

During the interview, a throwback clip of Fern’s time on the show was played. However, viewers were left confused when a certain someone seemed to be “airbrushed” out.

It was a This Morning comeback for Fern Britton today (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton returns to This Morning

Fern, of course, presented This Morning from 2002 to 2009, famously co-hosting alongside Phil.

However, upon her return today, a clip was instead chosen from a rare occasion that she was hosting alongside a very youthful looking Ben.

Back in the day, Fern used to host This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

‘How gorgeous are we!’

Ben introduced the 2005 clip, saying: “The first time I hosted this show was with Fern.”

As it played, Fern gasped: “Oh, man alive! Oh how gorgeous are we?”

A clip was played of Fern presenting with Ben (Credit: ITV)

However, it was not their gorgeous looks that were on many ITV viewers’ minds. Instead, some immediately took to Twitter to comment on what they saw as the very pointed absence of Phillip.

“This Morning trying to airbrush Phil out in Fern’s interview. We all remember,” one person tweeted.

#ThisMorning trying to airbrush Phil out in Fern’s interview. We all remember pic.twitter.com/cpsY3Gf07X — em (@bemmylou97) March 27, 2024

Somebody else made the same observation: “#ThisMorning digging out an old clip of Ben and Fern instead of one of the thousands of old clips of her and Schofe.”

A third agreed: “Don’t mention Phil,” and a fourth: “Put Ben up in that clip not Schofe #thismorning.”

