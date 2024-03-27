Fern Britton has opened up about her clash with Nikita Kuzmin on Celebrity Big Brother as she appeared on This Morning today.

Fern finished fifth on Celebrity Big Brother during last week’s final. Her time on the show had been up and down and she came under fire over a clash she had with Nikita.

Fern had taken issue with Nikita’s apparent compliment about a jumper she was wearing. She told him: “When you said to me the other day, and you were very sweet, ‘I like your stripey top, stripes are in fashion Fern!’ You were passing me a compliment, but also like saying ‘actually, they’re in fashion’ as if it was a surprise to me.”

CBB star Fern Britton addressed her clash with Nikita Kuzmin in the house (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton and Nikita Kuzmin’s clash on Celebrity Big Brother

Nikita replied: “No, not really. There is nothing personal, I was just paying you a compliment and being nice to you and you’re trying to make the situation a little uncomfortable, I’m not sure why.”

Something happened there, we didn’t get each other.

Later, Fern and Nikita seemed to patch things up. Nikita apologised to Fern if he had offended her. However, she replied: “There is no drama, there was no offence.”

Now, speaking on This Morning on Wednesday (March 27), Fern addressed her friendship with Nikita.

Nikita and Fern clashed on CBB (Credit: ITV)

This week, reports claimed that Strictly Come Dancing pro Nikita made an olive branch to Fern by following her on Instagram. However, she hadn’t followed him back.

On This Morning today, Fern said when asked about Nikita on the show: “Nikita is charming, absolutely handsome, gorgeous. Something happened there, we didn’t get each other. I accidentally said – I don’t even know what I said – but he thought it was something to get at him. It really wasn’t!

“It was a difficult one.”

She continued: “I think he’d already put me up for nomination and he told me that it was because I went too bed early – I’d like to have! Also, that I wouldn’t do his gym sessions – but, you know, I’ve had this shoulder replaced so I couldn’t do all those weights. So it wasn’t that.

Fern said she won’t be watching herself on CBB (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton on This Morning today

“He said that I didn’t play his games. Yes, I did. And when he came out, he said, ‘I’m sorry,’ and I said, ‘That’s cool. But I do do all those things, don’t I?’ And he said, ‘Yes, you do.’ So he had to think of someone to nominate, and that’s absolutely fine.”

Elsewhere during the chat, Fern explained why she won’t be watching Celebrity Big Brother back. She told hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley: “I’m not going to watch any of it back because I don’t want to embarrass myself and feel ghastly.”

