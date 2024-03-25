Everything Fern Britton has said about new love after Phil Vickery split – from ‘separate houses’ to not wanting to marry again

Fern Britton has opened up about finding love again following her split from ex-husband Phil Vickery.

The former This Morning host and chef Phil announced their split in 2020. They have daughter, Winnie, together.

Fern hasn’t found love since splitting from Phil, but she’s now discussed dating again – but she has some very clear no-nos!

TV star Fern Britton has said she’s open to finding love again (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton on dating again

In a new interview, since leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, Fern has discussed her love life.

Fern said she’s open to finding love again, however, she won’t remarry. She also insisted she doesn’t want to live with anyone again.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Fern said: “I don’t want to live with anyone – and I don’t want to get married again. I’m a very independent person and the older I get the more I realise I like freedom.”

When asked if she’s open to a new romance, Fern said: “If someone incredible came along who could put up with me, I’d say yes. It would be the icing on the cake really. But I don’t want to have to be cooking and cleaning and taking care of anybody. Separate houses would do me nicely.”

CBB star Fern Britton and Phil Vickery announced their split in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery split

Fern has previously opened up about dating after her marriage split. Speaking last year, she joked that nobody would see her undress again.

Speaking to OK!, she added: “I don’t want anything much at all – just somebody who’s there. That would be lovely.”

Recently, Fern admitted life had “knocked me for six” after her marriage breakdown and the loss of her parents around the same time.

She told MailOnline: “I’m rebuilt and I’m doing okay. I was not suicidal, but life had knocked me for six. I was lost, then I found a bit of purpose again and it’s been lovely.”

Fern has opened up about finding love again – but has a few conditions! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During that interview, she also said she doesn’t want to live with anyone again.

She said she has “two fantastic girlfriends”, who she shares her “stupid sense of humour” with.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother fans believe Fern ‘fancies’ Nikita following clash over ‘backhanded’ compliment

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

What do you think of Fern’s comments about dating again? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.