Fern Britton’s ‘conflicting extremes’ amid Celebrity Big Brother ‘takedown’ of Nikita Kuzmin: ‘Had been bottling her emotions’

Fern Britton “had been bottling her emotions” before her clash with Nikita Kuzmin on Celebrity Big Brother last night, a body language expert has claimed.

During Tuesday night’s episode, former This Morning presenter Fern appeared to take issue with Nikita on CBB over comments he had made about her jumper.

Fern told him: “I’m just saying, never look at an old person and think they’re just old. We’re still in our heads 26.”

As Nikita asked if they were having “beef”, Fern added: “When you said to me the other day, and you were very sweet, ‘I like your stripey top, stripes are in fashion Fern!’ You were passing me a compliment, but also like saying ‘actually, they’re in fashion’ as if it was a surprise to me.”

Fern appeared to take issue with Nikita on CBB last night (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton and Nikita Kuzmin on Celebrity Big Brother

Nikita replied: “No, not really. There is nothing personal, I was just paying you a compliment and being nice to you and you’re trying to make the situation a little uncomfortable, I’m not sure why.”

Fern said: “No, I’m not trying to do that,” to which Nikita told her: “Whatever problem you have with me, you should come and talk to me.”

Fern had been bottling her emotions, meaning she shocked and confused the House with this smiling takedown.

Fern insisted she didn’t have a problem with Nikita before urging the housemates to “carry on” with their conversation.

Later in the episode, Strictly dancer Nikita and Fern tried to hash things out. Nikita attempted to apologise to Fern if she was offended by his comment. But Fern repeatedly said “no”, adding: “There is no drama, there was no offence.”

Nikita seemed baffled by Fern’s comments (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton on Celebrity Big Brother

Body language expert Judi James has now weighed in on the conversation, saying that Fern’s “body language threw up conflicting extremes”.

Speaking with Paddy Power Games, Judi said: “Fern knew Nikita had been nominating her on speed-dial. She also got ‘snubbed’ when she sat to talk it out with him (potato-gate).

“Fern had been bottling her emotions, meaning she shocked and confused the House with this smiling takedown.”

Judi went on to say that Fern’s “pose and her pointing index finger mimed an attack”.

Nikita attempted to apologise to Fern after their clash (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “Fern’s kindly smile versus her incongruent rituals forced him to ask: ‘Are we having a beef?’.

“The combination of Fern’s sweet smile suggesting kindness while her accelerated blink rate and her raised brows and staccato finger movements registered annoyance and authority made any response from Nikita difficult.

“Her shrug implied it was no problem. Nikita’s gesture of rubbing the back of his head forming a pit-bare ritual suggested both confusion and a desire to stand his ground.”

Speaking about Nikita’s apology to Fern, Judi added: “ When he tried to form an apology, she used a volley of ‘No no no, yes yes yes’ to talk over him in an ongoing interruption.

“Her kindly smile remained in place until Nikita had gone. Then we got a large sigh for the cameras, suggesting Fern might believe she is taking the audience with her as she calls people out.

“But has she made a big mistake in assuming this?”

Elsewhere, Nikita has received support online. His Strictly co-star Shirley Ballas said on Instagram: “Voting for @nikita_kuzmin, one of the kindest people I know.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

